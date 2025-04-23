Foshan Sincere Yuanbo Machinery Co.,Ltd: VFFS Packaging Machine, Bagging Machine, Stick Pack Machine Manufacturer, Quality and Service

We are a packaging machine supplier in China. Sincere means we treat our customer by hear. We take quality and service first. We did not flatter customers with sweet words. Instead, we communicated with customers from the perspective of technology and experience to make machines that better meet their needs

FOSHAN SINCERE YUANBO MACHINERY CO., LTD is a packaging machine manufacturer, specializing in kinds of packing machinery development, design, manufacture, sales. SINCERE PACK is our Brand and Logo.

VFFS packaging machine

These are 2 sets complete packaging machine. They can pack solid products.

SINCERE PACK has gained rich experience in packing machinery industry and has developed various types of packaging machines, including vertical form fill seal packing machine, stick pack machine, flow wrap machine, pouch(doypack) packaging machine and multi-head weigher series. The products widely used in food, agricultural, pharmaceutics, chemical, hardware industry etc.

VFFS packaging machine(bagging machine) has been around for many decades and has established itself as a standard for a wide range of food and non-food products. As consumer and market requirements are constantly evolving, we keep on innovating our trusted vertical form fill seal packing machine. From sustainable packaging material to greater flexibility in bag styles increased output and hygienic operations, we deliver state-of-the-art packaging equipment.

The vertical form fill seal packing machine can pack different kinds of granular, blocks, strips, powders, liquid, sauce and other materials.

Sincere Pack designs and builds a wide range of vertical stick pack packaging machines. Our stick pack machines guarantee a compact solution combining the highest output with a small footprint. These solutions include many advantages, such as great dose accuracy, minor wrapping material waste, easy handling and cleaning.

Our stick pack machine adopts an advanced programmable controller and photoelectric control system, which can automatically complete the processes of measuring, bag making, filling, sealing, cutting, printing production data, tearing and other processes.

The stick pack machine is suitable for packing different kinds of materials like sugar, salt, condiments, instant coffee, instant beverages etc.

Flow wrappers are the all-round solution for packaging food products. Flow wrapping is one of the most common packaging methods used by large companies and small start-ups.

Flow wrapper machines are suited for a variety of products, including chocolate, biscuits and baked goods, bars as well as frozen food and solid goods. They in these applications highlights their versatility.

Premade Pouch Packaging Machines are suitable for dry products, granules, powder and liquids too. They are simple and robust machines, made of 304 SS. They are controlled by PLC through an HMI (touch screen) with multi-language menu. The Rotating series are suitable for Doy pack, 4 seals bag, Block bottom bag, Box Pouch, Side and Top Spout Bags. Support bag width from 80 mm up to 450 mm to work with automatic pick up bags, coding batch code, opening bag, material filling, bag sealing and output.

All of SINCERE PACK packing machines have been tested and approved by EC, the products have exported to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Mexico, Columbia and many others. High quality products and timely complete services make SINCERE PACK great reputation among clients.

SINCERE PACK specialize in bagging systems and provide competitive solutions for bag packaging. We look forward to cooperation you.

SOURCE: Foshan Sincere Yuanbo Machinery Co.,Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire