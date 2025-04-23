IMA®: IMA Renews its Commitment to the ASEAN Federation of Accountants

Joscel Delos Cielos of the Philippines to also serve as delegate for IMA

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has renewed its associate membership in the ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA). The AFA includes representatives from national accounting organizations from 10 countries in Southeast Asia, and accelerates economic growth, social progress, and cultural development in the region through the cooperation of each national organization.

As an associate member to AFA, IMA will continue to work to develop the accounting profession both in the region and globally. Joscel Delos Cielos, a member of the IMA Philippines Chapter and Chairman and Chief Business Officer of Apeiron, will serve as the IMA AFA delegate and as a member of the AFA Working Committee 2 on Thought Leadership.

"Our work with AFA has enhanced the IMA member experience in Southeast Asia with collaborations, thought leadership, and networking opportunities. I would like to thank Joscel for taking on the important role of being a delegate for our organization and seeing what new opportunities we can continue to uncover," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA.

Since joining AFA in 2019, IMA has worked with other accounting association members on research projects related to the region. With Delos Cielos's direction, IMA will assist AFA in producing impactful research, events, and reports to advance management accounting in Southeast Asia.

"IMA brings impactful contributions to the region, through active collaboration as an AFA member, with its growth mindset, new offerings to its members and organizations in our member countries, and the development of accounting talent throughout Southeast Asia," said Prof. Dr. Doan Xuan Tien, president of AFA. "We look forward to continuing our work together and to have Joscel as the IMA delegate."

For more information on the advocacy work IMA participates in with international organizations, visit https://www.imanet.org/about-ima/.advocacy.

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

