23.04.2025 16:38 Uhr
Antea Group: Toxic Release Inventory Reporting: A Q&A With Kara and Friends

Finanznachrichten News

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) is an annual reporting requirement due by July 1 of each year for those facilities that manufacture, process, or otherwise use specific TRI-listed chemicals over their reporting threshold. In this webinar, Antea Group will begin by providing an overview that includes the basics of TRI, a summary of the updates for reporting year 2024, definitions and examples of manufacturing/processing/and otherwise use, an overview of PFAS as it relates to TRI, and common audit findings that we see related to TRI.

After the overview, we will dedicate the rest of the webinar to answering specific questions related to TRI. Topics for potential questions could include applicability, threshold evaluations, release calculations, the TRI-Me Web Platform, article exemptions, PFAS determination, and more.

Join us on Tuesday, May 13, at 12:00 p.m. CT to ask us your questions on Toxic Release Inventory and how it may impact your operations and reporting requirements. We'd like to hear from you on your challenges and help answer some of the questions that you and others may have on this regulatory reporting requirement.

Register Here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



