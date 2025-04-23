smart Debuts Its #3 Keith Haring Art Car Globally, Launches #5 BRABUS and #5 Premium+ AWD in China at Auto Shanghai

smart is showcasing its expanded premium vehicle lineup at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Booth 4A03) from today.

The smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car makes its global debut, alongside the China launch of the all-new smart #5 BRABUS and smart #5 Premium+ AWD, with prices from RMB 329,900 and RMB 279,900 respectively.

smart has officially launched its "open your mind Experiences" global brand campaign supported by the "Power of Firsts" concept, inspiring customers worldwide to discover the boundless possibilities of life through first-time experiences.

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- smart is showcasing its expanded premium vehicle lineup at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Booth 4A03), featuring the global debut of the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car and the China launch of the all-new smart #5 BRABUS and smart #5 Premium+ AWD. At the same time, smart is officially launching its global brand campaign "open your mind Experiences", built around the emotional concept of the "Power of Firsts" designed to inspire customers worldwide to explore life through first-time experiences with the brand and its products.

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said, "Over the past five years, with strong support from our shareholders and loyal global customers, smart has achieved key strategic milestones. As smart enters its second five-year phase, we will continue to focus on enhancing global operations and expanding our customer base to achieve high-quality, sustainable development in 2025."

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said, "The 'open your mind' brand claim lies at the heart of who we are. Today, we're proud to launch our 'open your mind Experiences' brand campaign, built around the emotional concept of the 'Power of Firsts'. This spirit is also embodied in the three exciting new smart vehicles here today, inviting our customers worldwide to discover the boundless possibilities of life through every first-time experience."

Art on the Move: smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car Global Debut

In a global first, the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car brings bold imagination and artistic expression to the forefront, aligning seamlessly with smart's "open your mind" ethos, celebrating creativity, inclusivity, and optimism in urban mobility. The exterior of the Art Car showcases Haring's distinctive motifs, while the cabin features numerous artistic elements that turn the smart #3 into a moving canvas.

Made to Stand Out: smart #5 BRABUS Celebrates Its China Launch

Priced from RMB 329,900, the smart #5 BRABUS makes its China debut at Auto Shanghai 2025. With a striking design, 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels, red brake calipers, and performance-inspired styling, the vehicle radiates a high-performance identity. Inside, the cabin features DINAMICA® seats, an Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated BRABUS lettering, 256-color Ambient Light+, and a Sennheiser Signature Sound System. The electric drive delivers 475 kW, accelerating the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its 800-volt platform allows ultra-fast DC charging from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes, with a 100 kWh battery offering a maximum range of 660 km (CLTC).

More Premium, All-Terrain Experience: smart #5 Premium+ AWD China Launch

Also launched at Auto Shanghai, the smart #5 Premium+ AWD is engineered for all-terrain performance and priced from RMB 279,900. Air suspension offers 95mm of height adjustability across six settings, with a maximum ground clearance of 231mm. The Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD) system ensures real-time ride optimization. Dual motors deliver rapid acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, with a 45° climbing capability. The intelligent all-wheel-drive system seamlessly switches between two- and four-wheel drive, with Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Rock off-road modes. Reinforced sealing technology enables water fording up to 500 mm.

In 2025, smart plans to enter more than 10 new markets, with a global footprint now at 37 markets worldwide, and collaborates with partners and customers across the globe to truly open your mind.

