ComplianceQuest Wraps Up ConQuest 2025: A Transformative Event Focused on AI-Driven Breakthroughs From Product to Supply Chain

Two days of powerful sessions, customer stories, and real-world insights set the tone for the future of compliance, quality, safety, and innovation.

ComplianceQuest, the leading provider of AI-driven Quality Management (QMS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Safety Management (EHS), and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Solutions on the Salesforce platform, today announced the successful completion of ConQuest 2025, the company's flagship user conference. Held over two impactful days, ConQuest brought together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and technology partners to explore how AI is transforming quality, product innovation, regulatory compliance, safety, and supply chain operations.

Under the theme "Empowering Tomorrow - Modernize Product Innovation to Supply Chain with an AI-Embedded Platform," the event delivered over 15+ interactive sessions across business and technology tracks. Attendees engaged with live demos in the Lab & Technical Center, participated in Special Interest Groups around AI, Risk, EHS, and Supplier Management, and gained hands-on insights into the future of quality, safety, and compliance.

ConQuest 2025 featured dynamic keynotes and panel discussions from global innovators including speakers from Johnson & Johnson, Flex, Standard BioTools, Florence Healthcare, SPR Therapeutics, Ocean Optics and ITEK, as well as expert insights from analysts at Frost & Sullivan, Verdantix, Axendia, and LNS Research. These sessions offered practical strategies for using AI to drive smarter decisions, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

"We built ConQuest 2025 to serve as more than just an event - it's a platform for transformation," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "The energy, ideas, and collaboration that came out of these two days make it clear: our customers and partners are not only ready to embrace the future - they're leading it, with AI as their engine."

The event was proudly supported by ComplianceQuest's strategic partners including Salesforce,Rootstock, TotalSDS, Enhesa, and STP ComplianceEHS, each contributing to discussions around intelligent automation, cross-platform integration, and industry-specific challenges.

From bold tech vision keynotes to collaborative workshops and beachside networking, ConQuest 2025 was a celebration of innovation, learning, and community. The overarching message?

See you in the future - it's AI-infused.

ComplianceQuest is the first to offer a fully connected, AI-powered Middle Office Platform for Life Sciences, Medtech, and industrial manufacturing enterprises. Built natively on Salesforce, the platform unifies Product (PLM), Process (Quality), People (Safety), and Partner (Supplier) management workflows-eliminating silos and enabling seamless execution across the entire operational lifecycle.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes increase quality, safety, and efficiency as they bring their products from concept to customer success. Our intelligent data-driven platform empowers enterprises with AI-driven automation, real-time insights, and predictive analytics to mitigate risks, protect employees, suppliers, and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit, and customer loyalty.

For more information, visit www.compliancequest.com

