Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers Supercharges Autopilot: The AI Trip Planner You Loved, Now Smarter Than Ever

Roadtrippers, the leading road trip planning app, is unveiling powerful upgrades to its fan-favorite feature - Roadtrippers Autopilot - designed to give travelers even more freedom and flexibility on the open road. Backed by proprietary AI-powered insights, machine learning, and new customization tools, Autopilot now brings the best of both worlds: fast, intelligent itinerary creation and the freedom to personalize every stop along the way.

As AI trip planning emerges as 2025's top travel trend¹, Roadtrippers continues to lead the way with an advanced platform that meets the needs of both spontaneous adventurers and meticulous planners. The latest Autopilot update combines Roadtrippers' rich trip data - drawn from over 38 million planned journeys - with AI that understands preferences, budgets, and vehicle types, including RVs.

"Autopilot has always been like a best friend who lays out an unforgettable road trip in minutes," said Ross Schwaber, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Roadpass. "Now, it's even more intuitive, smarter, and completely customizable - your trip, your way."

Key Enhancements Include:

Waypoint Remix - Instantly swap stops with curated alternatives tailored to your vibe. Perfect for travelers who want fresh options fast.

Add a Day or Stop - Now available via mobile web for all trips, even those started manually. Extend your journey in seconds with intelligent suggestions.

Smarter Recommendations - Improved machine learning delivers hyper-personalized results based on your past trips, interests, and travel behavior.

Even better, Autopilot now works with any trip - past, present, or future. Whether you start planning manually or with AI, Premium users can tap into Autopilot's features to enhance their itinerary anytime. Remix is exclusive to Autopilot-created trips, but adding stops or days is now universally available, giving every trip an easy upgrade path.

Under the hood, Roadtrippers' proprietary AI blends real traveler insights, predictive logic, and its massive POI database to suggest unique, meaningful routes. The result? Smarter trips, less stress, and more time to explore. And for RVers, that means our improved Autopilot feature understands the unique travel needs of RVers with smarter routing, campground recommendations, and confidence that every trip is tailored to your rig and travel style.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping people explore the world around them through streamlined discovery, intuitive planning, and navigation tools. With over 38 million trips planned and more than 42 billion miles mapped, Roadtrippers empowers users to hit the road with confidence and curiosity.

