Tarvis Announces Client Success: Amador Bilingual Signs with Leading Talent Agency CESD

Strategic Collaboration Positions Bilingual Voiceover Duo for Expanded Industry Impact

Tarvis, a premier management consulting firm dedicated to empowering businesses and creative professionals, proudly announces that its clients, Rosi and Brian Amador of Amador Bilingual Voiceovers, have officially signed with the esteemed New York talent agency CESD. This new relationship marks a significant milestone in the Amadors' flourishing career in bilingual voice over services.

Amador Bilingual Voiceovers has built a strong reputation for providing authentic bilingual voice over solutions, delivering nuanced performances in both English and Spanish for clients who create content related to Hispanics and the Spanish language. Their engaging delivery, linguistic expertise, and professionalism have garnered attention across various industries, from advertising and education to entertainment and corporate communications. Both Rosi and Brian have received prestigious awards for their work.

Sample the Award-Winning Voices of Amador Bilingual Voiceovers

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjHpSOLcwnTZ30H_GbvjQguhlbJpJxqKw&feature=shared

A Growing Demand for Bilingual Talent

CESD, one of the most respected talent agencies in the industry, sought out the Amadors because they were actively seeking exceptional bilingual Spanish actors who also speak impeccable English. The agency cites a surge in requests for Spanish-speaking voice over talent. Recognizing the Amadors' already substantial success and ability to meet these market needs, CESD saw a natural synergy.

"Rosi and Brian are the perfect addition to our roster," said Billy Collura, Senior Vice President of the Voice Over Division at CESD. "They bring professional expertise, authenticity, and a track record of success, along with the ability to appeal to a broad range of clients. We look forward to a productive, collaborative partnership."

A Seamless Collaboration

CESD and the Amadors quickly recognized the alignment in their values and approach, as well as the immense potential for future collaborations. CESD anticipates expanding Amador Bilingual voiceovers' reach into major markets, presenting the duo with higher-profile projects and diverse opportunities.

"At our first online meeting with the staff at CESD, we were taken by how warm and personable they were, and by their honesty and vision," said Rosi and Brian Amador, co-founders of Amador Bilingual. "Their commitment to fostering bilingual talent and driving our career into new territory resonated with us, and we're excited to take this next step with their team by our side."

Tarvis: Driving Success Through Strategic Consulting

Tarvis has offered strategic insights and comprehensive support with a focus on cultivating long-term partnerships that align with clients' values, Tarvis ensures creative professionals like Rosi and Brian can thrive and expand their reach in an ever-evolving industry.

"Seeing our clients flourish is at the heart of what we do," added Karin Barth from Tarvis. "We are honored to be part of this success story and look forward to continuing our mission of helping businesses and creative talent like Amador Bilingual Voiceovers navigate growth, new markets, and groundbreaking partnerships."

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting firm committed to helping businesses unlock their full potential. Through strategic planning, operational optimization, and tailored consulting services, Tarvis supports clients in achieving sustainable growth and lasting success. To learn more, visit www.tarvis.com

About Amador Bilingual Voiceovers

Founded by Rosi and Brian Amador, Amador Bilingual Voiceovers has been providing high-quality voice over services in both English and Spanish since 2010. With a passion for language, cultural authenticity, and exceptional delivery, the Amadors have voiced for major brands including HBO, Wendy's, PBS, ACLU, Starbucks, NASA, and the Getty Museum. They have built a robust portfolio across various sectors, earning a reputation for excellence in bilingual narration and voice acting. To learn more, visit www.amadorbilingualvoiceovers.com



Contact Information

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire