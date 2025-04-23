New Slate of Inspiring and Engaging Standards-Aligned Content Added to Discovery Education Experience for Back-to-School 2025

Discovery Education, the creators of indispensable K-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced an exciting new slate of standards-aligned educational content and instructional resources for Back-to-School 2025 that will inspire teachers and engage students. The development of Discovery Education's newest content is based on feedback from the company's school-based partners and makes teaching and learning even more relevant, interesting, and personalized for users of Discovery Education products.

Available within Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms, this new content supports instruction in a variety of disciplines including ELA, Math, Social Studies, and Careers Exploration. Designed to work alongside innovative product enhancements announced earlier this year, these new resources empower teachers to create personalized learning experiences with inquiry, excitement, and exploration that will hold students' attention while challenging them academically.

Among the new content and resources now available to users of Discovery Education Experience are:

Ready-To-Teach LessonsEnhancing Curriculum

Built around research-based instructional strategies, these new ready-to-teach lessons and activities target critical classroom needs and help teachers create unique learning opportunities for each student. Highlights include new Math Talks for grades 3-5, which feature activities focused on making sense of mathematics through open-ended prompts and rich student discussions, Daily Fix-Its and Weekly Edits, which are teacher-led presentations targeting common student grammar errors, and more.

New Immersive Learning Resources

Featuring interactive experiences that deeply involve students in their learning journey, the immersive resources recently added to Discovery Education Experience use the award-winning Sandbox app-available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store-to encourage active participation, critical thinking, and real-world application of knowledge. Recently added lessons enable elementary students to explore the phenomena of seasonal change, travel back in time to a medieval castle, investigate animal habitats around the world, and more.

Exclusive Virtual Field Trips Promoting Real-World Connections

These virtual field trips are free and available to all. Register here and find out more.

The Superpower of Story: A Virtual Field Trip to Warner Bros. Studios(Grades 6-12) This Virtual Field Trip (VFT) introduces students to the exciting world of storytelling with "The Superpower of Story" at DC Comics Headquarters. Students will get a behind-the-scenes look at how comics and films come to life with insight from industry creators.

"Meet the Magnets" Virtual Field Trip (Grades K-5) Hosted by Sesame Workshop and the National Science Foundation (NSF), this interactive experience takes young learners to NSF's Magnetic Field Laboratory, igniting their curiosity about the everyday applications of magnet science in our lives.

Total Health: A Virtual Field Trip with the NBA and WNBA (Grades 3-8) This VFT encourages students to live a healthy lifestyle with a behind-the-scenes look at how professional basketball players from the NBA and WNBA maintain their health on and off the court!

DE Original Series Boosting Literacy Skills

With The Writer's Block, middle school students build grammar, literary analysis, and communication skills with relatable hosts and captivating storytelling. Launching with four exciting episodes featuring lessons on run-on sentences, context clues, and writing purpose, the series is a go-to resource for differentiated ELA instruction.

Need to Know Series Exploring Ancient Wonders and Key Topics in Civics

The popular social studies series, Need to Know, features dynamic explorations of ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt for middle school students, highlighting geography, culture, and the lasting relevance of ancient civilizations in shaping the modern world. The new civics-focused series, Need toKnow Jr., isfor grades K-2and simplifies big societal concepts like laws, voting, and community roles, helping young students understand how our communities and governments function. Both series combine engaging student videos with ready-to-use lessons.

In addition, the Future Ready Career Hub has been expanded with curated career exploration resources including Career Quest, a new series of student-driven explorations that invite learners to explore a range of career opportunities, and Career Profiles 2.0 activities that encourage students to step into a role of interest. These resources map to 14 National Career Clusters® and connect classrooms with Career Connect, which offers students virtual access to industry professionals.

"Discovery Education understands that curiosity is central to the learning experience, as it drives student engagement, motivation, and persistence," said Lance Rougeux, Discovery Education's Senior Vice President of Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Engagement. "The new resources we are introducing today for Back-to-School 2025 are designed to pique the curiosity of all students, starting that exciting chain reaction that begins with student engagement and ends with students prepared for success beyond graduation."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com

