Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments ("Purpose" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Purpose Solana ETF (TSX: SOLL, SOLL.B & SOLL.U).





Purpose Solana ETF unlocks direct exposure to a high-speed, low-cost blockchain known for its lightning-fast transactions, developer momentum, and real-world potential and is designed to provide investors with in-house staking rewards. The Purpose Solana ETF seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Solana and to provide holders of ETF Units with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $23 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. The firm, which is known for launching the world's first spot Bitcoin ETF, is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

