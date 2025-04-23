AiStrike, the AI SOC automation platform transforming cybersecurity operations, today announced the launch of its AI Agents for Detection Optimization-a first-of-its-kind capability that helps security teams improve detection quality, eliminate blind spots, and reduce alert noise by automatically identifying coverage gaps and tuning detections in real time.

This milestone marks a significant step toward AiStrike's broader vision of a Complete AI-Augmented SOC-a unified platform that supports analysts across detection engineering, investigation, response, and proactive threat hunting.

"Effective triage and response depend on strong detection foundations," said Nitin Agale, CEO and Founder of AiStrike. "That's why we're expanding the reach of AI beyond investigation and response-into detection engineering. Our Detection Optimization Agents help security teams uncover blind spots, address data quality issues, align detection with real risk, and drive continuous improvement across the SOC."

Powered by composite AI that integrates large language models (LLMs), behavioral analytics, and graph-based correlation, AiStrike's intelligent agents continuously adapt to each customer's environment-evolving detection logic in real time to deliver adaptive, risk-aligned coverage.

Fixing the Root of SOC Inefficiency

Many organizations continue to struggle with detection quality-not because their tools are inadequate, but because the detection logic, coverage, and configurations are incomplete or misaligned. Detection engineering doesn't require large teams, but it demands deep expertise -talent that is increasingly difficult to find, hire, and retain.

AiStrike's AI Agents for Detection Optimization close this gap by:

Continuously scanning detection stacks (SIEM, CNAPP, EDR) to identify coverage gaps and data quality issues

Analyzing and tuning detection rules based on real-world attack behaviors and best practices

Incorporating analyst feedback and response outcomes to suppress noisy alerts and fine-tune rule logic

Leveraging AiStrike's threat encyclopedia to proactively implement new detection content for emerging TTPs

A Holistic Approach to AI-Augmented Security Operations

With this release, AiStrike now enables customers to:

Improve detection coverage to eliminate blind spots across the environment

Enhance detection quality to reduce alert fatigue and minimize unnecessary escalations

Accelerate investigation and response workflows to lower mean time to respond (MTTR)

Minimize dependency on scarce detection engineering talent through intelligent automation

Drive measurable cost savings by boosting SOC throughput and operational efficiency

By automating what previously required continuous manual review and tuning, AiStrike empowers security teams to shift from reactive alert triage to proactive, intelligence-driven operations.

"We're not just speeding up what analysts already do-we're augmenting their ability to see more, detect faster, and act smarter," Agale added. "This launch reflects our vision of a Complete AI-Augmented SOC-one that applies intelligent agents across detection, investigation, response, and proactive threat hunting. It's a holistic, forward-looking approach designed to elevate SOC maturity and drive lasting impact."

Availability

AiStrike's Detection Optimization Agents are available now, with support for leading detection platforms including Splunk, Google SecOps (Chronicle), and Microsoft Sentinel.

Visit AiStrike at RSA Conference 2025

AiStrike will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2025, Booth #4203 (North Hall). To see a live demo or schedule a meeting, visit www.aistrike.com.

About AiStrike

AiStrike is redefining security operations through composite AI agents that automate and augment detection, investigation, response, and threat hunting. Purpose-built for hybrid and cloud environments, AiStrike helps organizations reduce noise, close visibility gaps, and respond with speed, context, and precision. Learn more at www.aistrike.com.

