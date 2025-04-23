LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Launches Custom Widgets in BETA for Enhanced Dashboard Flexibility

The new Custom Widget in BETA gives users full control to visualize key metrics faster, with less dev support and more flexibility.

San Francisco, April 23, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced the BETA release of Custom Widget Creation, a highly anticipated feature in its Insights platform. This new capability puts powerful data visualization tools directly in the hands of users, enabling them to build and customize their own dashboard widgets.

Custom Widgets give users unprecedented control over how they visualize and interact with their data. From selecting the exact metrics they want to track to choosing how those metrics are displayed, every aspect of the widget can be tailored to fit unique team needs.

It significantly reduces dependencies on engineering teams and enables instant creation of widgets, allowing users to gain insights much faster. The customization options ensure that visualizations reflect exactly what each team needs to see, and the advanced filtering tools allow for more targeted, meaningful analysis. Most importantly, it's designed for ease and flexibility, making powerful data visualization accessible even to non-technical users.

"With custom widgets, we're giving our users the freedom to shape their testing dashboards exactly the way they want", says Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest. "It's about putting control back in the hands of developers and testers so they can focus on what truly matters-speed and precision."

The Custom Widget Creation feature is now available in BETA to all Insights users, marking a major step forward in LambdaTest's mission to make intelligent testing faster, more flexible, and more user-centric.

