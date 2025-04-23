Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
23.04.2025 17:26 Uhr
Vero Finance Technologies: Upcoming Webinar: "Adapt or Decline" - How Forward-Thinking Lenders Are Future-Proofing Their Operations

Finanznachrichten News

Vero, SBS, and Baringa to Host Webinar on Modernizing Asset Finance in an Uncertain Economy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / In an increasingly volatile economy, with rising credit risk and mounting digital expectations, asset finance providers are confronting a stark reality: evolve or risk falling behind. To help lenders meet this moment, the American Financial Services Association (AFSA), in partnership with Vero, SBS, and Baringa, will host a high-impact webinar titled:

Adapt or Decline: How Forward-Thinking Lenders are Future-Proofing Their Operations
Date: 05/1/2025
Time: 2:00 pm EST
Duration: 60 Minutes
Registration: Follow this link

Webinar Overview

Legacy infrastructure, paper-based processes, and fragmented systems are increasingly unsustainable for lenders trying to manage risk, deliver customer value, and scale efficiently. This webinar will offer a candid conversation with industry experts about how financial institutions are rethinking their operational models - without compromising on compliance or control.

Led by veteran voices in lending transformation, the session will explore:

  • Why legacy systems are creating operational and risk bottlenecks

  • How embedded finance and API-first platforms are enabling leaner credit operations

  • The cultural and organizational shifts necessary for sustainable innovation

Featured Speakers

  • John Mizzi, CEO - Vero Technologies

  • Lucas Hancock, VP of Product, North America - SBS

  • Seth Walker, Direct of Financial Services - Baringa

  • Rebecca Jennings, Field Marketing Manager - SBS

Each speaker will provide distinct perspectives - from infrastructure modernization and embedded tech enablement to strategy and organizational design - backed by real-world case studies and lessons learned from the field.

What Attendees Can Expect to Learn

  • How to identify and address critical bottlenecks caused by legacy processes

  • Tools and tactics that lenders are using today to become more data-driven and responsive

  • Why future-ready lenders are redesigning not just their tech stack, but their teams and culture

  • Practical advice for navigating internal resistance and measuring the ROI of modernization efforts

"This isn't just another tech talk. It's a strategic conversation for credit professionals, COOs, and risk leaders who know the current model isn't built for what's coming next," said John Mizzi, CEO of Vero. "We're excited to join SBS, Baringa, and AFSA to provide tangible insights that lenders can act on immediately."

About the Organizers

  • AFSA is the national trade association for the consumer credit industry, providing advocacy, education, and networking for financial institutions

  • Vero is a lending infrastructure platform built for wholesale, trade, and asset-based finance, helping institutions modernize operations through automation and risk intelligence

  • SBS specializes in digital compliance and operational risk solutions for regulated financial institutions

  • Baringa is a global consulting firm helping organizations transform their strategy, operations, and technology to prepare for the future

Reserve Your Spot

Spaces are limited. Register now to gain insights from operators who are driving real transformation across the lending landscape.

Contact: Frank Paleno, frank@vero-technologies.com, +17343550973

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies



