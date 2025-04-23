Equity Insider: Gold Miners See Renewed Momentum as Precious Metal Hits New Highs

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - If you thought that gold prices setting new records was enough to keep the bulls happy, think again. Now a gold analyst backed by an endorsement from Canadian billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott is predicting a "once-in-a-generation" bull run for mining stocks. Gold stock analyst Don Durrett believes gold equities are "unbelievably mispriced" in current markets, and is citing his valuation model that projects gold could surge to $4,000 per ounce. Major banks, including UBS and Deutsche Bank have already revised their gold price projections to $3,500 and $3,700 respectively. Even Goldman Sachs sees a $3,700 gold price this year, as some gold mining stocks have double in the last year. On the ground, miners are making gains in the current market, with important development coming from Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE-American: TRX) (TSX: TRX), Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE) (OTCQX: ORZCF), Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) (OTCPK: TORXF), and i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX).

Gold mining stocks have been steadily gaining ground alongside the precious metal's historic run. While large-cap miners have seen their stock prices pop off, several junior exploration companies are also making headlines with encouraging drill results that can offer amplified exposure to rising gold prices.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) is quietly progressing one of East Africa's most intriguing new gold stories. Over the past twelve months, the company has cleared key regulatory hurdles, raised critical capital, and lined up a near-term path to production-all while holding long-term upside in one of the continent's key gold regions.

The company's highly promising Tembo Project sits next to Barrick's massive Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield. A total of US$28 million in historical exploration has already been invested here, including over 50,000 meters of drilling, outlining several high-grade zones that remain open at depth and along strike. Historical intercepts have confirmed mineralized corridors at Ngula 1, Nyakagwe Village, and Nyakagwe East-all showing signs of scale and grade that could potentially drive future growth.

"We believe Tembo represents a rare opportunity to define a new gold camp in one of Tanzania's most historically productive districts," said Simon Benstead, Executive Chairman of Lake Victoria Gold. "With multiple exploration and development levers available to us, and a supportive regulatory environment, we're committed to responsibly unlocking the full value of this high-potential asset."

Importantly, in March 2025, Lake Victoria Goldcompleted the conversion of its Prospecting License at Tembo into four Mining Licenses-a significant de-risking milestone that grants the company the legal right to mine for the next 10 years, with renewal options. This breakthrough clears the way for development planning and potential fast-tracking of shallow, high-grade zones into potentially early-stage production scenarios.

"The approval of our Mining Licenses is a pivotal step forward for the Tembo Project," said Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "We have always believed in the district-scale potential of this asset. With tenure now secured for the next 10 years, we can focus on evaluating the most efficient development options to unlock maximum shareholder value."

While Tembo may carry the long-term potential, the Imwelo Project may be first to cross the production line. In February, Lake Victoria Gold completed its acquisition of the Imwelo Mining License, a key step that brought the project under full control and opens the door to near-term production planning.

The Imwelo Project has already received Tanzanian Mining Commission approval as a mining operation and is positioned to serve as LVG's potential near-term production asset. Production from Imwelo could generate early cash flow while the company ramps up Tembo for larger-scale development.

In parallel, LVG has been building out financial and strategic flexibility. In late 2024, the company signed a non-binding gold prepay term sheet for up to 7,000 ounces with Monetary Metals-a US based gold bank. Once all conditions precedent are met this gold loan could assist in financing construction costs. Based on this week's +$3,300 per ounce gold price, that 7,000 ounces would account for ~$23 million.

Back when it acquired Imwelo, the deal came with a three-tranche investment option to invest further with TAIFA Group, headed by one of Tanzania's wealthiest men. The first tranche was completed in late February, consisting of C$3.52 million, at a share price of C$0.22.

Through the TAIFA connection, LVG added Richard Reynolds, former CEO of Taifa Mining, to its board of directors, strengthening ties with regional stakeholders and adding operational depth at the board level.

Further upside may still come from the company's 2021 deal with Barrick. In that transaction, LVG sold six non-core licenses adjacent to Tembo for $6 million upfront, with up to $45 million in contingent payments tied to discoveries. Barrick has since been actively drilling on that ground, with LVG retaining success-based upside without spending a cent.

Between a fast-tracked path to first gold at Imwelo, district-scale upside at Tembo, and a Barrick-adjacent land package still generating potential, Lake Victoria Gold has positioned itself as one of the more interesting junior gold developers operating in East Africa today.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE-American: TRX) (TSX: TRX) recently reported Q2 2025 revenue of $9.1 million and $2 million in operating cash flow, driven by a record gold price of $2,739/oz and lower per-tonne processing costs. Although gold output declined due to planned mine sequencing, production is already trending higher heading into Q3.

"The past couple of years have set the foundation for continued growth at Buckreef Gold," said Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX. "We have significantly de-risked Buckreef Gold's operations, building production capacity on-time and on-budget… This is exciting, stay tuned!"

TRX has unveiled strong drill results at the emerging Stamford Bridge Zone and is preparing a new growth-focused business plan for the Buckreef Project. With a larger-scale mine study expected later this year, the company is positioning itself for significant operational and resource upside.

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE) (OTCQX: ORZCF) recently reported it produced 28,688 ounces of gold in Q1-2025 and generated $82.5 million in sales, supported by a strong average realized price of $2,851 per ounce. The company also hit a major safety milestone and remains ahead of schedule and on budget with its Stage I hard rock expansion at the Bomboré Mine, which is on track for commissioning in Q4. Once complete, the expansion is expected to boost annual gold production by roughly 45% starting in 2026.

"Q1 was another solid operating quarter at Bomboré, with slightly lower than planned gold ounces produced as a result of re-scheduled mill maintenance," said Patrick Downey, President and CEO of Orezone. "Mined tonnage was ahead of plan for the quarter, which keeps the Company well-positioned to achieve its 2025 production guidance of 115,000-130,000 ounces."

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) (OTCPK: TORXF) recently reported that it produced 58,330 ounces of gold in Q1 2025 and sold 59,756 ounces, despite a scheduled four-week plant tie-in that temporarily reduced output. With those upgrades complete and concentrate shipments underway, the company expects a material production increase in Q2 and remains on track to meet full-year guidance of 400,000 to 450,000 gold equivalent ounces.

"A number of significant milestones were achieved during Q1 2025, and we are incredibly proud of these accomplishments," said Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO of Torex. "With many of the key transition risks now behind us, we remain on track to achieve payable production at our guided range of 400,000 to 450,000 oz AuEq."

As mining rates ramp up at the Media Luna and ELG underground zones, Torex is entering a growth phase with free cash flow expected to resume shortly.

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) recently reported it's advancing its position as a major Nevada gold developer, ahead of confirming the filing of file eight technical reports, covering its core projects including Cove, Archimedes, Mineral Point, and Granite Creek. These reports follow PEAs released earlier this year and highlight the company's multi-asset development pipeline in some of Nevada's most prolific gold belts.

The company is also finalizing its transition to U.S. GAAP accounting and will report its 2024 financials and 10-K on the same date. With a fully permitted central processing facility and a hub-and-spoke model in place, i-80 Gold aims to become a significant mid-tier U.S. gold producer.

