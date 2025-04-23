Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2025 17:38 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

White Cloud Wealth Management Educates Widows and Families on Maximizing Social Security Survivors Benefits

Finanznachrichten News

Understanding how these benefits work and when to claim them can significantly impact your long-term financial security.

MERIDIAN, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Understanding Social Security survivors benefits can mean the difference between long-term financial confidence and missed income opportunities. White Cloud Wealth Management, a Meridian-based fiduciary financial planning firm, is shedding light on this essential benefit for widows, widowers, and families following the loss of a loved one.

"Survivors benefits are one of the most powerful-and misunderstood-tools available to widowed spouses and families," says Jacob Nye, Wealth Management Advisor at White Cloud Wealth Management. "But timing and strategy are everything. Knowing when to file can help avoid permanent reductions and missed opportunities."

In their newest educational guide, White Cloud breaks down key eligibility rules, strategies for when to claim, and common mistakes that cost families thousands of dollars. Read the full article here ?

What Are Social Security Survivors Benefits?

Survivors benefits are monthly payments provided by the Social Security Administration to eligible family members of a deceased worker. Payments depend on the worker's earnings history and the age at which the survivor chooses to claim.

"We often work with clients who don't realize that claiming too early can result in a permanent reduction in benefits," explains Sean West, CFP®, Founder of White Cloud Wealth Management. "Or worse, they don't know they're eligible at all. It's our job to help families avoid those mistakes."

Eligible recipients may include:

  • Spouses (including divorced spouses if married for at least 10 years)

  • Children under 18 (or up to 19 if still in high school)

  • Disabled adult children

  • Dependent parents over age 62

Strategy Makes All the Difference

The guide outlines four strategic ways to claim survivors benefits:

  1. Claim survivor benefits first, then switch to your own later

  2. Claim your own reduced benefit early, then switch to survivors at full retirement age

  3. Delay benefits if still working to avoid income-based reductions

  4. Understand remarriage rules that affect eligibility

"There's no one-size-fits-all approach," says Nye. "We walk clients through scenarios like, 'Do I take the survivor benefit now and wait on my own? Or the other way around?' Those decisions can mean tens of thousands of dollars in lifetime benefits."

The firm also addresses how Social Security treats disabled children, remarried spouses, family maximum benefit caps, and taxable thresholds.

"Most people don't realize survivors benefits don't increase after full retirement age. That's a critical distinction from regular retirement benefits," says West. "If you're waiting past age 66 or 67 thinking your check will grow, you're likely leaving money on the table."

Avoid the 7 Common Mistakes

According to the team at White Cloud, families often make costly errors like:

  • Claiming too early

  • Ignoring the impact of work income on benefits

  • Not understanding remarriage rules

  • Failing to apply for children or disabled dependents

  • Exceeding the family maximum limit

  • Overlooking tax consequences

  • Delaying application altogether

"We've seen too many widowed spouses miss out simply because they didn't know what to ask," Nye adds. "That's why we're publishing this guide-to help them get it right the first time."

How to Apply and What You'll Need

Applying for survivors benefits isn't automatic. The guide walks through each step: gathering documents, contacting the SSA, and what to expect. Visit our main website to learn more and schedule a consultation ?

Personalized Planning Can Make All the Difference

"Every situation is different," West concludes. "Whether you're already drawing benefits or just planning ahead, we can model the best claiming strategy for your specific scenario."

For personalized advice on Social Security planning or retirement strategies, White Cloud Wealth Management offers in-person and virtual consultations. Click here to schedule yours today.

Media Contact:
White Cloud Wealth Management
Phone: 208-795-5123
Email: info@whitecloudwm.com
Location: Meridian, Idaho
Advisors: Sean West, CFP® & Jacob Nye

Disclosure:
This press release reflects the personal opinions and viewpoints of White Cloud Wealth Management employees. It is not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. All views are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE: White Cloud Wealth Management



