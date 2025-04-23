Anzeige
Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Marks Earth Day With Spotlight on Latest Sustainability Efforts

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / We believe the actions we take today can help shape a better tomorrow. This Earth Day we're proud to spotlight our ongoing efforts to reduce our impact on the environment.

From supporting local wildlife surrounding our distilleries, to investing in new technology, to working with those who grow our natural ingredients, we're always finding ways to be GoodSpirited.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

