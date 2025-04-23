Press Office ART Spa: AFTER ITS SUCCESS AT CES IN LAS VEGAS, ART BRINGS ITS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY TO THE AUTO SHANGHAI 2025

ART, the Italian leader in the supply of connected infotainment systems and digital cockpits for luxury sports cars, will be in Shanghai from 23rd to 26th April to present its cutting-edge technological solutions

PASSIGNANO SUL TRASIMENO, Italy, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ART, the Italian company synonymous with Italian excellence, will bring its innovative know-how in connected infotainment systems to the 2025 Auto Shanghai, where it will be hosted by BICV (Beidou Intelligent Connected Vehicle Technology Co. Ltd.).?





From today, 23rd April, until 26th April, ART will be attending the Intercontinental Shanghai NECC, Gate 3, No. 1700 Zhuguang Road, to present its SDK software and innovative Fast Prototyping process capable of redefining the boundaries of the cockpit experience of the future.



This process begins with an initial prototyping design phase and, thanks to the simulation of real scenarios using virtual reality, makes the development of innovative UI/UX interfaces possible, which are both increasingly realistic and intuitive to use. The V-Cokpit Tool provides an initial visualization of the cockpit, giving a realistic assessment of the user interface: through data analytics and the use of the SDK, the time-to-market of new infotainment systems has been reduced.?



The star of the show is the SDK, an innovative software product for the infotainment systems of today and tomorrow, developed entirely by ART. It combines flexibility and innovation to offer personalized user experiences. Thanks to a modular, customer-oriented approach, the SDK is a powerful tool for creating advanced and competitive technological solutions. Designed to be installed on all automotive platforms, as well as consumer devices, the SDK is distinguished by its ability to simplify and speed up the development of innovative graphical interfaces, acting as a bridge between the technical complexity of infotainment and HMI systems and the needs of the end user, while also drastically reducing the time to market for infotainment software. Its technical specifications also allow the combination of core functionality and user-oriented services, such as navigation, multimedia, entertainment and smartphone projection.



ART continues to explore new frontiers with customer-focused technology solutions while maintaining a strong focus on the user experience.

