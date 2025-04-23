Essity decides on new share buyback program of SEK 3bn

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Board of Directors has resolved to utilize the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025, and initiate a new program to buy back Class B shares in Essity for SEK 3bn. The program begins on April 24, 2025 and extends until the 2026 Annual General Meeting at the latest.

The share repurchase will be financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

The share buyback program will be managed by BofA Securities Europe SA, which will decide on the date for repurchasing independently from and outside of Essity's influence. Repurchasing will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the stock exchange's issuer regulations and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

In addition, the following terms and conditions apply to the share buyback program:

The shares are to be acquired at a price per share within the band of prices prevailing at any given time on Nasdaq Stockholm, which refers to the range between the highest purchase price and lowest selling price prevailing and disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm.

The shares will be paid for in cash.

According to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the program cannot exceed 10% of the total number of shares outstanding at any given time. The repurchased shares are expected to be canceled.

The total number of Essity shares is 693,054,489, of which 58,973,654 Class A shares and 634,080,835 Class B shares. Essity currently holds 782,500 Class B shares in treasury.

Information about repurchases under the program will be published each week on Essity's website www.essity.com.

NB: This is information that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:30 CET on April 23, 2025.

