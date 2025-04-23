UK Power Networks day-ahead flexibility market allows consumers with electric vehicles, heat pumps and batteries to participate in distribution, transmission and wholesale markets, according to the distribution system operator (DSO) for London, east and southeast England. More than 4. 4 GWh of flexibility has been delivered to Great Britain's electricity grid through UK Power Networks' day-ahead market since it launched in April 2024. The distribution system operator (DSO) for London, east, and southeast England said more than 150 "flexibility competitions" have been held for the market in 12 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...