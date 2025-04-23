Aurora Energy Research says the global electrolyzer pipeline now totals around 1. 3 TW, with 114 GW in development and 32% expected online by the end of 2026. The firm cites stronger EU policy support and growing momentum in hybrid power purchase agreements (PPAs). Aurora Energy Research said in its latest report that the global electrolyzer pipeline totals about 1. 3 TW, with 26 new projects added and five canceled. It noted that 114 GW is in development, with 32% slated for commissioning by the end of 2026. Over the past two years, 6. 2 GW has reached final investment decision globally, while ...

