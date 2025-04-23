Qt Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Qt Group lowers its net sales outlook for 2025, operating profit margin outlook unchanged

Qt Group Plc, stock exchange release, April 23, 2025 at 2:25 pm EEST

Qt Group Plc lowers its net sales outlook for 2025 due to significant economic uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions. Operating profit (EBITA %) outlook for 2025 is unchanged.

New outlook for 2025:

We estimate that our full-year net sales for 2025 will increase by 10-20 percent year-on-year at comparable exchange rates and that our operating profit margin (EBITA %) will be 30-40 percent in 2025.

Previous outlook for 2025 (as issued on February 13, 2025):

We estimate that our full-year net sales for 2025 will increase by 15-25 percent year-on-year at comparable exchange rates and that our operating profit margin (EBITA %) will be 30-40 percent in 2025.

Qt Group Plc will publish its interim statement for January-March 2025 on April 24, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am EEST and will provide more detailed information on its financial performance during the first quarter of 2025.

