Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces President, Executive Leadership, Board Elections and Shareholders

Scott Twele Appointed as President

National multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) today announced the appointment of a President, executive vice president, new board members, and additional leadership promotions following the annual shareholders' meeting held on March 22.

Coffman Engineers - Leadership Announcements



As the firm continues to grow, additional executive positions will offer future readiness for the organizational structure. Scott Twele, PE, Southwest Region Managing Principal and member of the board of directors, was named the President. Since 2021, Dave Ruff, PE, has effectively filled the roles of Board Chair, CEO, and President.

"The President's primary focus is leading our Regional and General Managers, and I can't think of a person more suited for this position. Scott embodies the leadership traits to rally our team around business objectives, protect what makes Coffman special, and advance this company," said Ruff.

"Coffman's culture and values are what drew me to this firm, and it's a privilege to serve in a position that safeguards what makes this company great. Dave excelled in this role, and I have big shoes to fill. I look forward to what we can achieve together," said Twele.

Jeff Gries, PE, Senior VP of Oil & Gas, was promoted to Executive Vice President. He will work closely with executive leadership to guide corporate strategy, organizational planning, and continue his leadership on various committees.

Alongside Scott Twele's reappointment, the board of directors welcomed two new members: Canaan Bontadelli, PE, Bozeman General Manager, and Jeff Crawford, a new outside director. Jeff has a background in mergers and acquisitions and is a former Principal at Western Commerce Group in Fort Worth, Texas.

New principal ownership is critical for Coffman's growth and health. The firm voted in Jeff Brace, PE; Latrice Celio, PE; Mike Ernst, PE; and Rae Ferriolo, PE. They represent various engineering disciplines and markets from across the company.

Coffman promoted Ben Momblow, PE, and Leslie Hebert to Vice Presidents. Ben is the General Manager of the Anchorage office, and Leslie leads the Business Systems team, which manages the development and maintenance of critical software systems for the company.

For more information and leadership bios, visit www.coffman.com/news/coffman-announces-president-executive-leadership-board-elections-and-shareholders/.

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm dedicated to providing clients with local, personalized services. We integrate a wide range of disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties, to deliver comprehensive solutions. With over 900 employees across 23 offices in the US, Coffman is committed to teamwork and innovation, striving to build a better world. For more information, visit coffman.com.

Contact Information

Beth Ito

Corporate Communications

beth.ito@coffman.com

808-687-8884

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers_2025 Board and Leadership Announcement.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire