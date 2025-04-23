Resolutions at ASSA ABLOY AB's Annual General Meeting 23 April 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of ASSA ABLOY AB was held on Wednesday 23 April 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2024. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend of SEK 5.90 per share proposed by the Board of Directors, to be paid out in two equal installments, the first with the record date Friday 25 April 2025 and the second with the record date Tuesday 11 November 2025. The first installment is estimated to be paid on Wednesday 30 April 2025 and the second installment on Friday 14 November 2025.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Johan Hjertonsson, Carl Douglas, Erik Ekudden, Sofia Schörling Högberg, Lena Olving, Victoria Van Camp and Susanne Pahlén Åklundh as members of the Board of Directors. Johan Hjertonsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Carl Douglas was re-elected as Vice Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The remuneration to the Board of Directors will totally amount to SEK 10,106,000 (excluding remuneration for committee work). Auditor fees shall be paid according to contract.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report.

Resolution regarding authorization to repurchase and transfer Series B shares in the company

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, repurchase Series B shares in the company for the period up until the Annual General Meeting 2026. The repurchase shall maximum comprise so many Series B shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Resolution regarding long-term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the ASSA ABLOY Group ("LTI 2025").

Minutes from the Meeting including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website assaabloy.com/general-meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

