Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 13:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

2025 First Quarter Highlights:

  • Homes delivered decreased 8% to 1,976 from 2,158
  • Revenue decreased 7% to $976 million
  • Pre-tax income decreased 19% to $146 million, 15% of revenue
  • Net income of $111 million ($3.98 per diluted share) versus $138 million ($4.78 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record $3 billion, a 14% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $112
  • New contracts were 2,292, compared to 2,547 in last year's first quarter
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 19%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $146.1 million and net income of $111.2 million ($3.98 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $180.2 million and net income of $138.1 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Homes delivered in 2025's first quarter decreased 8% to 1,976 homes. This compares to 2,158 homes delivered in 2024's first quarter. New contracts were 2,292 for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2,547 in last year's first quarter. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2025 had a total sales value of $1.56 billion, a 13% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2025 decreased 16% to 2,847 homes, with an average sales price of $548,000. At March 31, 2024, backlog sales value was $1.79 billion, with backlog units of 3,391 and an average sales price of $528,000. M/I Homes had 226 communities at March 31, 2025 compared to 219 communities at March 31, 2024. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Our first quarter results were solid despite the many challenges facing the housing industry, including declining consumer confidence. While our new contracts were down 10% compared to a year ago, we were effective in balancing pace and price as our gross margin was a strong 25.9%. And we were very pleased with our 15% pre-tax profit margin and 19% return on equity.

Mr. Schottenstein added, "Though current conditions are choppy, and are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, we remain optimistic about our business and the longer-term outlook for the housing industry. Our balance sheet is the strongest in Company history. We ended the quarter with record net worth of $3 billion, a 14% increase from a year ago, book value of $112 per share, zero borrowings under our $650 million unsecured borrowing line, cash of $776 million, homebuilding debt-to-capital of 19% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 3%. At the end of the quarter, we had 226 active communities, a record for our company, and are positioned to grow community count this year by an average of 5%. Despite all the market uncertainties, we are well positioned to have a solid year in 2025."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2026.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025


2024

New contracts

2,292


2,547

Average community count

223


216

Cancellation rate

10 %


8 %

Backlog units

2,847


3,391

Backlog sales value

$ 1,559,251


$ 1,789,340

Homes delivered

1,976


2,158

Average home closing price

$ 476


$ 471





Homebuilding revenue:




Housing revenue

$ 940,031


$ 1,016,513

Land revenue

4,542


3,228

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 944,573


$ 1,019,741





Financial services revenue

31,520


26,962

Total revenue

$ 976,093


$ 1,046,703





Cost of sales - operations

723,310


763,360

Gross margin

$ 252,783


$ 283,343

General and administrative expense

59,073


56,084

Selling expense

52,786


53,940

Operating income

$ 140,924


$ 173,319

Interest income, net of interest expense

(5,197)


(6,920)

Income before income taxes

$ 146,121


$ 180,239

Provision for income taxes

34,884


42,178

Net income

$ 111,237


$ 138,061





Earnings per share:




Basic

$ 4.07


$ 4.92

Diluted

$ 3.98


$ 4.78





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

27,314


28,052

Diluted

27,941


28,888

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


March 31,


2025


2024

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$ 776,378


$ 870,162

Mortgage loans held for sale

238,583


235,047

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,666,045


1,448,459

Land held for sale

3,903


136

Homes under construction

1,342,424


1,169,791

Other inventory

192,333


155,779

Total Inventory

$ 3,204,705


$ 2,774,165





Property and equipment - net

33,569


33,145

Investments in joint venture arrangements

70,727


59,146

Operating lease right-of-use assets

57,428


57,890

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

13,451


15,313

Other assets

173,982


150,683

Total Assets

$ 4,585,223


$ 4,211,951





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 397,846


$ 397,072

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,495


296,991

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 695,341


$ 694,063





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

227,957


224,321

Total Debt

$ 923,298


$ 918,384





Accounts payable

228,909


224,972

Operating lease liabilities

58,960


59,163

Other liabilities

367,722


370,647

Total Liabilities

$ 1,578,889


$ 1,573,166





Shareholders' Equity

3,006,334


2,638,785

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,585,223


$ 4,211,951





Book value per common share

$ 112.29


$ 95.09

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

19 %


21 %



(1)

Includes $0.2 million and $0.5 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025


2024

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 64,887


$ 115,772

Cash used in investing activities

$ (2,928)


$ (17,108)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$ (107,151)


$ 38,694





Land/lot purchases

$ 145,983


$ 107,660

Land development spending

$ 101,599


$ 119,367

Land sale revenue

$ 4,542


$ 3,228

Land sale gross profit

$ 786


$ 1,313





Financial services pre-tax income

$ 16,106


$ 12,312

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025


2024

Net income

$ 111,237


$ 138,061

Add:




Provision for income taxes

34,884


42,178

Interest income - net

(8,041)


(9,767)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

6,901


8,302

Depreciation and amortization

4,777


4,467

Non-cash charges

4,200


3,539

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 153,958


$ 186,780



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2025


2024


Change

Northern


1,065


1,162


(8) %

Southern


1,227


1,385


(11) %

Total


2,292


2,547


(10) %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2025


2024


Change

Northern


826


843


(2) %

Southern


1,150


1,315


(13) %

Total


1,976


2,158


(8) %


BACKLOG


March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,375


$ 765


$ 556,000



1,567


$ 822


$ 525,000

Southern

1,472


$ 795


$ 540,000



1,824


$ 967


$ 530,000

Total

2,847


$ 1,559


$ 548,000



3,391


$ 1,789


$ 528,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY


March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024


Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region

Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern

6,855


9,501


16,356



7,005


9,279


16,284

Southern

18,355


16,386


34,741



16,821


14,352


31,173

Total

25,210


25,887


51,097



23,826


23,631


47,457

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
