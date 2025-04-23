Reticulate Micro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Remaining RMX Industries Inc. Shares, Consolidates Operations, and Expands Leadership Team

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI), a software products company specializing in advanced video compression technology, announced today that it has acquired the remaining shares of RMX Industries Inc., the Company's 50/50 joint venture company with K2 Endeavor DMCC, through a stock exchange transaction, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The move consolidates operations and aligns resources to accelerate commercial business opportunities across key sectors.

As part of this strategic consolidation, RMX is also pleased to announce important changes to its governance and management teams:

M. Steven Kirchof has been appointed as an independent member of the Company's board of directors. Mr. Kirchof has over 20 years of experience building entrepreneurial companies and driving innovation in healthcare technology. Mr. Kirchof is the CEO of CureGrail, Inc., a healthcare technology company engaging and empowering patients to own and manage their disease, and founder and CEO of RxPath, LLC (originally OneOncology), a healthcare transaction company. Mr. Kirchof previously co-founded Matrix Oncology (acquired by Express Scripts) and served in executive, sales management, marketing, and strategy leadership positions at iKnowMed, Inc., MedStat Group, and IBM Healthcare. A Harvard -trained executive and summa cum laude graduate from Western Carolina University, Mr. Kirchof remains active in conservation, faith-based leadership, and community development initiatives across Florida and Texas.

Karl Kit has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President and as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Kit is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 40 years of international business experience across advertising, communications, mobile data services, and financial technology. Mr. Kit previously headed K2 Endeavor DMCC, a UAE-based strategic investment group. Throughout his career, Mr. Kit has lived and worked across the globe, including in South Africa, Europe, and the United States collaborating with industry leading companies to implement global strategies. His broad international leadership experience will be instrumental as RMX continues its global expansion.

Andrew Sheppard has been appointed as the Company's President of RMX Government. Mr. Sheppard will lead RMX's efforts in the defense and government sectors, focusing on deploying its cutting-edge video and data compression technologies to meet the mission-critical needs of military and public safety customers. Mr. Sheppard previously served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President.

Maxwell Kit has been appointed as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Kit has extensive experience in global brand strategy, digital engagement, and go-to-market execution. As CMO, he will lead RMX's marketing and communications efforts, refine the Company's brand identity, and expand its market visibility. Mr. Kit will oversee the launch of integrated campaigns that highlight the transformative power of RMX's proprietary compression technology across defense, AI, telecommunications, and enterprise sectors. His leadership will be critical as RMX scales operations and forges new strategic partnerships worldwide.

About RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.)

RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.) (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company specializing in advanced data compression and video optimization. Leveraging proprietary, field-validated technology that has demonstrated exceptional performance in the most demanding environments, RMX is aiming to transform the way organizations capture, transmit, store, and share visual data. Originally developed for mission-critical military applications, RMX's platform reduces video bandwidth, storage needs, and power consumption by up to 50%-all without compromising quality or functionality across any network or hardware infrastructure. As data becomes a foundational asset across defense, AI, cloud, and enterprise ecosystems, RMX is positioned to lead the next generation of intelligent, efficient data compression solutions in a rapidly digitizing world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice Regarding Our Regulation A Offering

An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that Reticulate Micro may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link.

Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert.

Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by Reticulate Micro or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by Reticulate Micro is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in Reticulate Micro.

