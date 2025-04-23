First Community Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for First Quarter 2025

Net income of $3.997 million.

Diluted EPS of $0.51 per common share.

Total deposits were $1.726 billion and customer deposits (excluding brokered CDs) were $1.715 billion at March 31, 2025. Customer deposit growth was $49.8 million during the quarter, a 12.1% annualized growth rate.

Total loan growth of $31.4 million during the quarter, a 10.4% annualized growth rate.

Net interest margin expansion, on a tax equivalent basis, of 13 basis points to 3.13% in the first quarter of 2025.

Key credit quality metrics continue to be excellent with net recoveries, including overdrafts, during the first quarter of 2025 of $11 thousand; net loan recoveries, excluding overdrafts, during the quarter of $14 thousand; non-performing assets of 0.03%; and past due loans of 0.14% at March 31, 2025.

Investment advisory revenue of $1.806 million. Assets under management (AUM) were $892.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to the December 31, 2024 AUM amount of $926.0 million.

Mortgage line of business fee revenue of $759 thousand, which includes $755 thousand in gain-on-sale revenue.

Cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, the 93rd consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, announced earnings and discussed the results of operations and the company's activities during the first quarter of 2025.

First Community reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $3.997 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.51. This compares to net income and diluted earnings per common share of $2.597 million and $0.34, respectively, year-over-year and $4.232 million and $0.55, respectively, on a linked quarter basis.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.15 per common share. This dividend is payable on May 20, 2025 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of May 6, 2025. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 93rd consecutive quarter."

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At March 31, 2025, the bank's regulatory capital ratios, Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based, were 8.45%, 12.90%, and 13.99%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of March 31, 2024 of 8.35%, 12.65%, and 13.71%, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 12.90% compared to 12.65% at March 31, 2024. The bank's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio (TCE ratio) was 6.66% at March 31, 2025 unchanged from December 31, 2024 and compared to 6.32% as of March 31, 2024.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share increased during the quarter to $17.56 per share at March 31, 2025, from $16.93 per share as of December 31, 2024, and $15.51 at March 31, 2024.

Loan Portfolio Quality/Allowance for Credit Losses

The company's asset quality remains excellent. The non-performing assets (NPAs) were 0.03% of total assets at March 31, 2025, with $658 thousand in NPAs, which compares to 0.04% and $810 thousand at December 31, 2024. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.14% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.05% at December 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the bank had net recoveries, including overdrafts, of $11 thousand and net loan recoveries, excluding overdrafts, of $14 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO is 0.98% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital at March 31, 2025.

As a community bank focused on local businesses, professionals, organizations, and individuals, the bank has no individual or industry concentrations. In order to provide additional clarity to our commercial real estate exposure, the information below includes only non-owner occupied loans. As of March 31, 2025:

Collateral Outstanding % of Loan

Portfolio Average Loan Size Weighted

Avg LTV

of Top 10

Loans Retail $89,998,444 7.2 % $999,983 53 % Warehouse & Industrial $86,936,814 6.9 % $860,761 53 % Office $72,590,167 5.8 % $718,715 58 % Hotel $63,597,246 5.1 % $3,741,014 56 %

In the office exposure noted above, there are only four loans where the collateral is an office building in excess of 50,000 square feet of rentable space. These four loans represent $10.8 million in loan outstandings and have a weighted average loan-to-value of 35%.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the first quarter of 2025 by $31.4 million to $1.252 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.221 billion at December 31, 2024, which is an annualized growth rate of 10.4%. Commercial loan production was $53.6 million during the first quarter of 2025 with advances of unfunded commercial construction loans of $9.0 million during the quarter. Loan payoffs and paydowns in the first quarter of 2025 were down approximately 30% compared to the same period in 2024. First Community Bank President and CEO Ted Nissen noted, "Loan growth was strong in the first quarter of 2025 with production up 93% over the same period in 2024 and 62% over the fourth quarter of 2024. This combined with lower payoffs and paydowns combined for a strong quarter in net loan growth."

The yield on the loan portfolio was 5.71% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 5.65% in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the current interest environment, the pricing of new and renewed loans at rates higher than the average portfolio yield will result in further increases in the loan portfolio yield.

Total deposits increased $49.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $1.726 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $1.676 billion at December 31, 2024, which is an annualized growth rate of 12.1%. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $38.6 million on a linked quarter basis to $1.414 billion at March 31, 2025, an annualized growth rate of 11.4%. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $129.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $26.7 million on a linked quarter basis, a 105.0% annualized growth rate. The funding mix includes only $10.4 million in brokered CDs, no federal funds purchased, and no Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Costs of deposits decreased six basis points to 1.85% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cost of funds decreased 11 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 1.94% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis to $468.9 million or 27.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 and averaged $450.6 million in the first quarter of the year. The average balance of all customer deposit accounts as of March 31, 2025 was $31,262, with the average balance for consumer accounts of $16,416 and for non-consumer accounts of $67,993. All of the above points to the granularity and the quality of the bank's deposit franchise. Mr. Nissen commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be the value of our deposit franchise. Of the $49.8 million in total deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025, $38.6 million of that was in pure deposits, which are more relationship based than the more price sensitive certificates of deposit. Further, during the quarter, we were able to reduce both cost of funds and cost of deposits due to this improved mix of deposit balances and the current interest rate environment."

The bank has other short-term investments, primarily interest bearing cash at the Federal Reserve Bank, of $173.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $123.5 million at December 31, 2024. The investment portfolio was $495.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $491.7 million at December 31, 2024. The yield increased to 3.42% during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 3.40% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the total investment portfolio is 3.2 at March 31, 2025. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL) was $23.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $25.5 million at December 31, 2024 due to a decrease in market interest rates.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.13% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.79% in the first quarter of 2024. This margin expansion was driven by a combination of factors including improved loan portfolio yield, decreased cost of funds, and the growth in the loan portfolio.

As previously disclosed, effective May 5, 2023, the company entered into a pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap (the "Pay-Fixed Swap Agreement") for a notional amount of $150.0 million that was designated as a fair value hedge to hedge the risk of changes in the fair value of the fixed rate loans included in the closed loan portfolio. This fair value hedge converts the hedged loans from a fixed rate to a synthetic floating SOFR rate. The Pay-Fixed Swap Agreement will mature on May 5, 2026 and the company will pay a fixed coupon rate of 3.58% while receiving the overnight SOFR rate. This interest rate swap positively impacted interest on loans by $288 thousand during the first quarter of 2025. Loan yields and net interest margin both benefitted from the interest rate swap with increases of 10 basis points and six basis points, respectively, during the first quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.982 million, compared to $3.608 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.184 million in the first quarter of 2024. As a note, non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by a loss on early extinguishment of debt in the amount of $229 thousand.

Total production in the mortgage line of business in the first quarter of 2025 was $43.86 million which was comprised of $25.75 million in secondary market loans, $4.00 million in adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs), and $14.11 million in construction loans. Total fee revenue in the mortgage line of business was $759 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which includes $755 thousand associated with the secondary market loans with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.93%. This compares to production year-over-year of $36.64 million which was comprised of $13.07 million in secondary market loans, $9.66 million in ARMs, and $13.91 million in construction loans during the first quarter of 2024. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans in the first quarter of 2024 was $418 thousand with a gain-on-sale margin of 3.20%.

Revenue from the financial planning and investment advisory line of business was $1.806 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.720 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.358 million in the first quarter of 2024. Assets Under Management (AUM) were $892.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $926.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $832.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Mr. Nissen noted, "Our mortgage line of business is still experiencing the headwinds of a higher interest rate environment and low housing inventory; however, we are encouraged by recent trends including an increase in production year-over-year of 19.7%. Our financial planning and investment advisory line of business continues to do well with net new asset growth from existing and new clients, even in the face of market volatility."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $928 thousand on a linked quarter basis to $12.754 million in the first quarter of 2025 from $11.826 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and Benefits expense was up $220 thousand on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher payroll taxes which is typical earlier in the year as well as higher commissions in the financial planning and mortgage lines of business related to increased production on a linked quarter. Marketing and public relations expense was up $304 thousand on a linked quarter basis due to planned increased activity in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Marketing expenses, while planned and budgeted on an annual basis, can vary significantly between quarters depending on the needs of the company. Other Expense was up $409 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 due primarily to higher professional fees including legal, audit, and accounting fees and more modest increases across various expense categories.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















As of



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



2025 2024 2024 2024 2024













Total Assets

$ 2,039,371 $ 1,958,021 $ 1,943,548 $ 1,884,844 $ 1,886,991 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

173,246 123,455 144,354 86,172 122,778 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

205,819 209,436 212,243 213,706 215,260 Investments Available-for-Sale

286,944 279,582 269,553 269,918 274,349 Other Investments at Cost

2,894 2,679 5,054 5,029 5,504 Total Investment Securities

495,657 491,697 486,850 488,653 495,113 Loans Held-for-Sale

7,052 9,662 3,935 6,701 1,719 Loans

1,251,980 1,220,542 1,196,659 1,189,189 1,157,305 Allowance for Credit Losses - Investments

24 23 24 27 29 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

13,608 13,135 12,933 12,932 12,459 Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments

455 480 409 490 512 Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

407 446 486 525 564 Total Deposits

1,725,718 1,675,901 1,644,064 1,604,528 1,578,067 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

129,812 103,110 66,933 59,286 81,833 Federal Funds Purchased

- - 3,656 - - Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

- - 50,000 50,000 60,000 Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)

(22,973) (25,459) (23,223) (27,288) (27,442) Shareholders' Equity

149,959 144,494 143,312 136,179 133,493













Book Value Per Common Share

$ 19.52 $ 18.90 $ 18.76 $ 17.84 $ 17.50 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)

$ 17.56 $ 16.93 $ 16.78 $ 15.85 $ 15.51 Equity to Assets

7.35 % 7.38 % 7.37 % 7.22 % 7.07 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) (non-GAAP) 6.66 % 6.66 % 6.65 % 6.47 % 6.32 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

72.96 % 73.41 % 73.03 % 74.53 % 73.45 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held-for-Sale)

72.55 % 72.83 % 72.79 % 74.11 % 73.34 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans/Loans

1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.08 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.45 % 8.40 % 8.39 % 8.44 % 8.35 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.90 % 12.87 % 12.93 % 12.56 % 12.65 % Total Capital Ratio

13.99 % 13.94 % 14.00 % 13.62 % 13.71 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.90 % 12.87 % 12.93 % 12.56 % 12.65 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 167,673 $ 164,397 $ 161,058 $ 158,080 $ 155,590 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 181,759 $ 178,034 $ 174,423 $ 171,529 $ 168,590 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 167,673 $ 164,397 $ 161,058 $ 158,080 $ 155,590













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits













Average Balances:

Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2025

2024

2024













Average Total Assets

$ 1,981,493

$ 1,954,772

$ 1,857,716 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

1,239,225

1,211,880

1,149,263 Average Investment Securities

492,190

486,074

499,368 Average Short-term Investments and CDs1

140,611

147,817

97,352 Average Earning Assets

1,872,026

1,845,771

1,745,983 Average Deposits

1,669,418

1,661,782

1,521,399 Average Other Borrowings

145,745

129,165

185,758 Average Shareholders' Equity

146,737

143,726

131,980













Asset Quality:

As of



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 2,357 $ 921 $ 672 $ 673 $ 833 Substandard

1,333 1,341 1,455 1,528 1,418 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

1,248,290 1,218,280 1,194,532 1,186,988 1,155,054 Total Loans

$ 1,251,980 $ 1,220,542 $ 1,196,659 $ 1,189,189 $ 1,157,305 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 215 $ 219 $ 119 $ 173 $ 56 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

437 543 544 544 622 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

6 48 211 - 157 Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 658 $ 810 $ 874 $ 717 $ 835

















Three months ended







March 31, December 31, March 31,







2025 2024 2024



Loans Charged-off

$ - $ 12 $ 25



Overdrafts Charged-off

9 23 25



Loan Recoveries

(14) (61) (26)



Overdraft Recoveries

(6) (4) (2)



Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ (11) $ (30) $ 22



Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

(0.00 %) (0.01 %) 0.01 %



1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

2 Annualized



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION



















INCOME STATEMENT DATA



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three months ended











March 31,

December 31, March 31,











2025

2024

2024





























Interest income

$ 23,082

$ 23,074

$ 21,256







Interest expense

8,692

9,217

9,179







Net interest income

14,390

13,857

12,077







Provision for (release of) credit losses

437

242

129







Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses

13,953

13,615

11,948







Non-interest income



















Deposit service charges

221

230

259







Mortgage banking income

759

709

425







Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

1,806

1,720

1,358







Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(229)

-







Other

1,196

1,178

1,142







Total non-interest income

3,982

3,608

3,184







Non-interest expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,657

7,437

7,101







Occupancy

777

773

790







Equipment

390

413

330







Marketing and public relations

514

210

566







FDIC assessment

300

307

278







Other real estate (income) expenses

12

(10)

12







Amortization of intangibles

39

40

39







Other

3,065

2,656

2,689







Total non-interest expense

12,754

11,826

11,805







Income before taxes

5,181

5,397

3,327







Income tax expense

1,184

1,165

730







Net income

$ 3,997

$ 4,232

$ 2,597





























Per share data



















Net income, basic

$ 0.52

$ 0.55

$ 0.34







Net income, diluted

$ 0.51

$ 0.55

$ 0.34





























Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,647,537

7,628,421

7,600,450







Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,767,978

7,738,048

7,679,771







Shares outstanding period end

7,681,601

7,644,424

7,629,005





























Return on average assets

0.82 %

0.86 %

0.56 %







Return on average common equity

11.05 %

11.71 %

7.91 %







Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12.31 %

13.09 %

8.95 %







Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)

3.12 %

2.99 %

2.78 %







Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

3.13 %

3.00 %

2.79 %







Efficiency ratio1

69.23 %

66.67 %

77.15 %









1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding loss on early extinguishment of debt.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Three months ended March 31, 2025

Three months ended March 31, 2024



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans $ 1,239,225 $ 17,444 5.71 %

$ 1,149,263 $ 15,550 5.44 %

Non-taxable securities 46,986 342 2.95 %

49,256 357 2.92 %

Taxable securities 445,204 3,808 3.47 %

450,112 4,189 3.74 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 140,548 1,487 4.29 %

97,290 1,159 4.79 %

Fed funds sold 63 1 6.44 %

62 1 6.49 %

Total earning assets 1,872,026 23,082 5.00 %

1,745,983 21,256 4.90 %

Cash and due from banks 24,632





24,383





Premises and equipment 29,874





30,472





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,063





15,221





Other assets 53,138





54,044





Allowance for credit losses - investments (23)





(30)





Allowance for credit losses - loans (13,217)





(12,357)





Total assets $ 1,981,493





$ 1,857,716























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 331,897 $ 965 1.18 %

$ 290,765 $ 678 0.94 %

Money market accounts 440,282 3,319 3.06 %

407,177 3,385 3.34 %

Savings deposits 113,070 79 0.28 %

116,379 114 0.39 %

Time deposits 333,615 3,246 3.95 %

283,933 3,026 4.29 %

Fed funds purchased 2 - 0.00 %

2 - 0.00 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 130,779 814 2.52 %

87,056 609 2.81 %

FHLB Advances - - NA

83,736 1,059 5.09 %

Other long-term debt 14,964 269 7.29 %

14,964 308 8.28 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,364,609 8,692 2.58 %

1,284,012 9,179 2.88 %

Demand deposits 450,554





423,145





Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 480





596





Other liabilities 19,113





17,983





Shareholders' equity 146,737





131,980





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,981,493





$ 1,857,716























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



1.85 %





1.90 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



1.94 %





2.16 %

Net interest spread



2.42 %





2.02 %

Net interest income/margin

$ 14,390 3.12 %



$ 12,077 2.78 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 14,441 3.13 %



$ 12,117 2.79 %



The tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:









































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Tangible book value per common share



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Tangible common equity per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 17.56

$ 16.93

$ 16.78

$ 15.85

$ 15.51

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.96



1.97



1.98



1.99



1.99

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 19.52

$ 18.90

$ 18.76

$ 17.84

$ 17.50

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



6.66 %

6.66 %

6.65 %

6.47 %

6.32 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.69 %

0.72 %

0.72 %

0.75 %

0.75 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.35 %

7.38 %

7.37 %

7.22 %

7.07 %







Three months ended

March 31,

December 31, March 31, Return on average tangible common equity

2025



2024



2024 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12.31 %



13.09 %



8.95 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(1.26) %



(1.38) %



(1.04) % Return on average common equity (GAAP)

11.05 %



11.71 %



7.91 %







Three months ended

March 31,

December 31, March 31, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2025



2024



2024 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 5,618

$ 5,639

$ 3,456 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,621)



(1,407)



(859) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,997

$ 4,232

$ 2,597

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," and "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings."

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

