GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2025 13:36 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

COLDWATER, Mich., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $3,046,000, or $0.66 per share, an increase of $368,000, or 13.7%, compared to net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "First quarter 2025 earnings were solid, and credit quality remained strong. Our continued investment in market expansion and staff translated into record levels of loans, deposits and total assets as of March 31, 2025."

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,780,000, or 1.12% of loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.06% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, was 0.79% and 0.73%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.11% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 was 3.08% compared to 2.95% for the same period of 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$115,681 $73,737
Federal funds sold 247 259
Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,551 159,320
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 59,703 60,454
Loans held-for-sale 688 995
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,780 - 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,124,959 1,103,652
Premises and equipment, net 25,533 25,600
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,842 23,139
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 102 111
Other assets 36,176 35,866
TOTAL ASSETS$1,562,904 $1,496,555
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing$225,515 $223,583
Interest bearing 1,089,827 1,028,212
Total deposits 1,315,342 1,251,795
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,162 1,560
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,338 18,355
Other borrowings 82,900 82,900
Subordinated debentures 34,739 34,722
Total liabilities 1,452,481 1,389,332
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,631,503 shares in 2025,
4,577,107 shares in 2024		 11,574 11,438
Additional paid-in capital 13,492 13,438
Retained earnings 99,767 97,462
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,410) (15,115)
Total shareholders' equity 110,423 107,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,562,904 $1,496,555
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025 2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees$16,775 $15,466
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,000 1,259
Securities:
Taxable 1,408 1,483
Tax-exempt 317 299
Total interest income 19,500 18,507
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,302 6,819
Other 1,285 1,627
Total interest expense 8,587 8,446
Net interest income 10,913 10,061
Provision for credit losses 164 -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,749 10,061
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 406 424
Trust fees 738 641
Net gains on loan sales 220 73
Earnings on life insurance assets 372 164
ATM and debit card fee income 443 424
Other 189 255
Total non-interest income 2,368 1,981
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,773 5,296
Occupancy, net 615 499
Equipment 486 424
Professional and outside services 452 586
Software maintenance 658 592
ATM expenses 236 189
Printing, postage, and supplies 128 161
Telecommunication expenses 73 87
Other 1,030 952
Total non-interest expense 9,451 8,786
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,666 3,256
Federal income tax provision 620 578
NET INCOME$3,046 $2,678
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.66 $0.59
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.66 0.59
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16 0.15


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
