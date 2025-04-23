Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) (TSX: AGRI.WT.U) (TSX: AGRI.RT.U) ("Agrinam" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Jennifer Reynolds from the board of directors (the "Board") of the Corporation. The Board thanks Ms. Reynolds for her service and contributions to the Corporation and wishes her success in future endeavors.

Mr. Ungad Chadda has been appointed to the Board to fill the vacancy resulting from Ms. Reynold's resignation. Mr. Chadda is an experienced capital markets executive, known for his leadership at the Toronto Stock Exchange, where he oversaw listings and drove market growth. He brings expertise in financial markets, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory strategy. Mr. Chadda earned his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation while working at Ernst and Young LLP and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University. Mr. Chadda is also a graduate of the Rotman School of Management, Director Education Program and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and includes statements which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

