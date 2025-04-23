River City Bank Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Stephanie Zarate, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for McClatchy Media, will be joining the Board

River City Bank announced changes to its Board of Directors today. Elaine Lintecum is retiring from the Board effective April 22, 2025. Ms. Lintecum, former CFO of McClatchy Media, a national newspaper and digital news publisher headquartered in Sacramento, joined the Board in 2016. "Elaine was a great asset to our board, bringing extensive experience in accounting, finance, treasury management, auditing, and M&A," said River City Bank President and CEO Steve Fleming. "Over the years we have benefited from her leadership, as well as her deep finance and accounting knowledge. Her presence will be greatly missed, and we wish her all the best in her retirement, albeit we will have the benefit of her services for the next year as she has agreed to serve as a consultant to the Board."

Stephanie Zarate, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for McClatchy Media, will be joining the Board effective immediately. Ms. Zarate joined McClatchy Media in 2014 and in the subsequent 10+ years has served in various positions such as Assistant Treasurer and Investor Relations Director, and Corporate Controller and Treasurer before being named to her current role in 2021. Prior to joining McClatchy Media, Ms. Zarate was an Audit Manager at Deloitte and Touche.

"We are pleased to welcome Stephanie to the Board of Directors," said Shawn Kelly Devlin, Chairman of the Board. "With her broad financial experience working for one of the largest and most respected media companies in the United States, she will be a great asset to our board."

Ms. Zarate is a CPA who earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from CSU Sacramento and an MBA from the University of California at Davis - Graduate School of Management. She was recently honored with the Rising Star Award from the UC Davis Graduate School of Management Alumni Association. She is also a lifetime member of the Beta Gamma Sigma international honor society.

