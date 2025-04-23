BNB Lending Launches to Simplify Short-Term Rental Financing for Real Estate Investors Nationwide

Real estate investors now have a smarter financing partner with the launch of BNB Lending, a company built by investors to offer simplified, property-focused lending solutions for Airbnb, VRBO, and other short-term rental properties.

Traditional lenders often don't understand the unique needs of short-term rental investors. BNB Lending changes that by offering tailored financing programs that evaluate loan approvals based on a property's income potential - not personal tax returns or debt-to-income ratios. This investor-first model empowers clients to scale faster, with less friction and more flexibility.

"Our mission is simple: to remove barriers and provide financing that aligns with how investors actually operate," said Rob Digiore, CEO of BNB Lending. "We built a process that's fast, transparent, and designed for growth."

BNB Lending's streamlined process includes four key steps:

Inquiry - Submit basic property details to receive a customized quote. Preparation - A personalized checklist ensures fast and smooth document gathering. Underwriting - Dedicated account executives guide you through appraisals and review. Funding - Once approved, funds are delivered quickly and securely.

Loan offerings include DSCR loans, STR mortgages, private financing, hard money loans, fix-and-flip loans, construction loans, and HELOCs. Investors can expect competitive rates, fast approvals, and support from a team that understands the short-term rental space firsthand.

"Our programs are designed with common sense," said Elliott Caldwell, Co-Founder. "We focus on your credit score, liquidity, and the property's income - not outdated underwriting criteria. It's lending without the roadblocks."

Available in all 50 states, BNB Lending works with 50+ capital partners to deliver more choices and better rates through wholesale-level pricing. Whether you're purchasing, rehabbing, or refinancing, the company offers flexible financing options aligned with today's dynamic real estate market.

"Our team of seasoned investors built BNB Lending to be the solution we were always looking for," added Michael Elefante, Co-Founder. "This is lending done right-for investors, by investors."

To get started or request a quote, visit www.bnb-lending.com .

