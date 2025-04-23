Land Betterment Corporation: One Container, Many Solutions: eko Solutions Builds What Communities Need

Serving agriculture, residential, disaster relief, commercial, defense and government sectors with scalable, sustainable designs.

Land Betterment's wholly owned portfolio company, eko Solutions, a leading provider of modular housing solutions, continues to expand its up-cycled shipping container product lines which are used for agriculture, residential, disaster relief and commercial uses as well as for the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC").

eko Solutions uses innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping containers and other metal structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, recreation, defense and government use.

eko Solutions prides itself on being a nimble versatile organization able to assist customers with unique robust solutions with the ability to scale. Our team's ability to bring ideas from conception to scaled production allows us to work with an assortment of unique customers and needs. With an in-house team, we are able to model and provide blueprint to bring each product from 3D design to prototype. Our production team brings each project from prototype to scaled production. All products are inspected by our compliance team to ensure each product meets the necessary quality, compliance, and any state or federal requirements.

The following differentiates eko Solutions from its competitors:

Controlled Quality Manufacturing: eko Solutions' products are processed through a rigorous inspection process throughout the manufacturing process. eko Solutions' quality assurance policy ensures that customer are satisfied, and projects brings value. Modular Licensing and Compliance: All eko Solutions' modular units are built to NEC, IRC, ANSI and IPC required codes. Development Time: Our in-house design and engineering allows for improved development time from concept to complete product. Product Durability: eko Solutions' up-cycled shipping container products are designed with durability and aesthetic quality in mind. Versatility and Agility: eko Solutions' agile team can provide customers with solutions to unique problems and needs. Environmentally and Socially Responsible: eko Solutions was born out of a commitment to sustainability. Our foundation is built on a zero-tolerance policy for waste. We remove raw materials in the form of shipping containers from the waste stream, making our processes and products inherently sustainable. This delivers value and cost savings to our customers.

Built to Standard

eko Solutions processes all products through a rigorous inspection process throughout the manufacturing of the structure. All eko models are built to engineered blueprints and certified through stringent quality procedures and inspections. The modular units are built to NEC, IRC, and IPC Required Codes.The park model options are certified and inspected using ANSI 119.5 and NFPA 70.

Our company has certifications and licenses in the following areas:

Alabama Manufactured Housing Commission

Indiana Industrialized Building System Program

Kentucky Industrialized Building System (KIBS) Program

South Carolina Industrialized Building System (KIBS) Program

National Organization of Alternative Housing

Member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC")

NAICS Codes:

332312 Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing

236115 Modular Buildings

333111 Farm Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing

NAICS Code 337126-03 - Outdoor Furniture

About the Defense Industrial Base Consortium("DIBC")

The Manufacturing, Capability Expansion, and Investment Prioritization Directorate (MCEIP) established an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to enable rapid research, access to commercial solutions for defense requirements, and innovations from industry, academia, and non-traditional contractors. DIBC members focus on identifying, developing, and testing cutting-edge capabilities at the speed of innovation. Led by the efforts of the Consortium Manager, this OT Agreement will accelerate Department of Defense (DoD) access to technologies typically reserved for commercial development. The consortium managed OT Agreement will enhance MCEIP's mission of addressing a resilient defense industrial base. Learn more about the Defense Industrial Base Consortium Here.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

