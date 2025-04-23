Black Book Research: Black Book Releases 2025 Report on Vaccine Informatics & Immunization Technology Amid Nationwide Measles Resurgence

Black Book Research today announced the release of its comprehensive 2025 Black Book of Vaccine Informatics and Immunization Technology. The study originated as a regional initiative commissioned by a major Texas health system to assess the effectiveness of vaccine IT infrastructure during early measles case surges. As measles outbreaks escalated across the South-Central United States, the research effort expanded nationally to capture the evolving role of digital technologies in immunization management and outbreak response.

Black Book surveyed 310 physicians, pediatric specialists, and care coordination leaders, alongside 58 government health officials across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana. The research focused on the real-world performance of vaccine registration systems, patient engagement platforms, AI-assisted care coordination, and syndromic surveillance tools in identifying unvaccinated individuals and curbing transmission.

""This survey offered a clear view into what's working and what's lacking in our vaccine tech infrastructure," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "When public health and provider organizations are equipped with platforms that connect across systems, surface high-risk individuals through AI, and streamline rural access with secure digital tools, the result is faster protection and fewer missed opportunities. Immunization technology must be considered essential infrastructure, and its funding stability and interoperability should reflect that reality."

Key findings from the report include:

Real-Time Immunization Platforms Accelerated Outreach

91% of providers reported faster identification and engagement with under-vaccinated individuals when using real-time immunization tracking systems.

AI Significantly Improved Vaccination Adherence

Use of AI-powered patient segmentation tools boosted pediatric vaccine appointment adherence by an average of 23% in targeted outreach campaigns.

Digital Surveillance Reduced Complications

74% of surveyed public health officials attributed a decline in vaccine-preventable complications to the timely alerts and insights provided by digital surveillance and syndromic analytics platforms.

Functional Tech Categories Emerged as Critical Response Pillars

The outbreak response highlighted six vital IT categories: immunization tracking, public health registries, AI-powered population health, syndromic surveillance, community engagement tools, and interoperability platforms-all supporting rapid, coordinated public health action.

Persistent Gaps Undermine Equity and Continuity

Despite tech advances, challenges remain in cross-state data interoperability, digital access in rural regions, and the lack of consistent IT funding for public health agencies-indicating systemic barriers to equitable outbreak management.

The report identifies technologies playing a critical role in measles containment, grouped across key digital solution categories:

Immunization Tracking and Patient Portals: MyIR Mobile, CareEverywhere, and Office Practicum.

Public Health Registries and Analytics: DHIS2, VacTrAK, and STC's Immunization Intelligence Platform.

Population Health and AI-Driven Risk Stratification: Lumeris, Arcadia.io, Innovaccer, and Lightbeam Health Solutions.

Syndromic Surveillance and Predictive Modeling: EMOD, University of Texas FNN Model, Illinois Measles Simulator, and ImageTrend EMS Analytics.

Community Outreach and Engagement Platforms: CipherOutreach, Unite Us, and Salesforce Health Cloud.

Interoperability and Record Verification Networks: Carequality, CommonWell Health Alliance, and blockchain-enabled solutions for migrant vaccination data continuity.

Tools were evaluated independently based on reported outcomes and provider satisfaction, with strict adherence to Black Book's vendor-agnostic methodology.

Alongside measurable successes, the study also highlights persistent gaps such as cross-state interoperability challenges, digital access disparities in rural zones, and underfunded public health IT staffing.

The full report, including an appendix of over 40 evaluated digital solutions used by healthcare providers, payers, and public agencies, is now available for request, free to industry stakeholders through research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC is recognized internationally for accurate, impartial polling and client satisfaction-based rankings of healthcare software, services, and consulting firms. Black Book delivers timely, evidence-based insights for C-suite executives, healthcare investors, and government agencies.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire