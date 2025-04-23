Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore BioTherapeutics to Present at Festival of Biologics USA 2025

Adolore BioTherapeutics ("Adolore" or the "Company") is developing intracellularly-delivered neuromodulators that naturally reduce neuronal excitability to restore balance to the PNS/CNS to treat the underlying root cause of serious neurological disorders, including chronic pain and announced today Mr. Roelof Rongen, the Company's CEO, is a presenter at the Festival of Biologics USA 2025 meeting, "FOB", on April 24, 2025 in San Diego, Ca.

Adolore is delighted to present and highlight Adolore's innovative CA8* therapeutics in development (Kv7 activating carbonic anhydrase-like neuromodulating peptides, CA8* variants). Neuromodulation using gene therapy is an exciting new area that has widespread applications in treating serious undertreated neurological disorders including chronic pain. There is a paucity of safe, efficacious non-opioid analgesic treatments for chronic pain, creating a large and very urgent unmet medical need given the ongoing opioid crisis.

Adolore currently has two therapeutic programs in development, including peripheral neuropathy caused by erythromelalgia, which is an orphan disease, (ADB-101), and Adolore's lead program (ADB-102) for chronic pain caused by moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis. Based on compelling preclinical data, the Company is progressing these programs toward Investigational New Drug, ("IND"), filings and first-in-human clinical studies. These CA8* therapies were licensed in 2023 by Adolore from the University of Miami, Miami, FL. The rdHSV intracellular biotherapeutics delivery technology was licensed by Adolore from the University of Pittsburgh, in 2023.

The Company's neuromodulation development program for the treatment of chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis is supported by the NIH/NINDS HEAL UH3 Award to the University of Miami that funds all formal pre-clinical GLP/GMP/GCP development work through a first-in-human clinical study in patients, which is expected to commence in 2026.

About Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., is focused on developing novel intracellularly delivered treatments for chronic pain, drug-resistant epilepsy, seizure disorders, neurodegeneration and neurotrauma/neuroprotection, e.g., hearing loss. The Company's chronic pain treatment platform comprises two highly innovative technologies: our CA8* analgesic peptides, and our cutting-edge, disease-free, nontoxic rdHSV vector-based intracellular biotherapeutics delivery technology. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, localized gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs).

The Company's two current CA8* DMAP programs are in preclinical development for treating patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and patients suffering with chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis, which affects a large number of patients that are often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

