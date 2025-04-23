The Indiana Toll Road to Temporarily Close the Elkhart Toll Plaza, EXIT 92, for Pavement Rehabilitation

ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, will temporarily close the Elkhart Toll Plaza, EXIT 92, for pavement rehabilitation and technology enhancements. The closure will begin Thursday, May 8th, and continue through Sunday, May 11th, with all traffic detouring to Elkhart East Toll Plaza, EXIT 96, for both east and west bound traffic.

The planned upgrades are part of the ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience for all motorists on the Indiana Toll Road. Detour signage will be posted informing motorists of the upcoming closure.

Customers are reminded to choose the appropriate payment lane when entering or exiting toll plazas, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and never back up in toll lanes. For a smoother travel experience, please ensure your E-ZPass is active and securely mounted to your windshield. Using the correct lane not only keeps traffic flowing efficiently but also helps prevent unnecessary delays.

Closure Information:

Elkhart Toll Plaza, EXIT 92, will be fully closed 5/8 -5/11, with no plaza access during closure.

Eastbound and westbound traffic are advised to detour to the Elkhart East Toll Plaza, EXIT 96.

For more information on traffic impacts and project updates, please visit IndianaTollRoad.org.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

