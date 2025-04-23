OneH2 Joins ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim to Showcase Scalable Hydrogen Infrastructure

Meet OneH2 at Booth #4295 to explore practical hydrogen fueling solutions.

OneH2 is proud to announce its participation in ACT Expo 2025, the nation's leading clean transportation and technology conference, held April 28-May 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

We'll be at Booth #4295, where our team will be available throughout the event to engage with fleet operators, OEMs, policymakers, and clean energy stakeholders. Our goal is to share how OneH2 is supporting the transition to hydrogen-powered mobility through real-world infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and integrated fueling programs.

This year, OneH2 is focused on:

Strengthening collaboration with channel and fleet partners

Showcasing scalable hydrogen fueling strategies

Supporting regulatory alignment and infrastructure deployment

ACT Expo represents a critical opportunity to connect with peers, partners, and future collaborators. We look forward to meaningful conversations that drive our shared mission forward - delivering practical, efficient, and flexible hydrogen solutions for zero-emission operations.

If you'll be at ACT Expo, we invite you to stop by Booth #4295 or schedule time with our time in advance through this link: Schedule a Meeting.

We look forward to seeing you in Anaheim.

SOURCE: OneH2

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire