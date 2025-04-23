The Jonus Group Names Erica Wessel Chief Sales Officer

New CSO Joins Jonus to Drive Growth and National Expansion

The Jonus Group, a full-service insurance staffing firm, has appointed Erica Wessel as its new Chief Sales Officer, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth and high-impact client partnerships.

Wessel brings more than a decade of sales leadership experience from Randstad, where she led national initiatives, drove multimillion-dollar revenue growth, and mentored rising talent. Her career began as an individual contributor, but her reputation for cultivating client relationships and building top-performing teams quickly distinguished her as a dynamic force in the staffing industry.

As Chief Sales Officer, Wessel will lead The Jonus Group's national sales strategy across all divisions, focusing on client partnerships, market expansion, and scalable service delivery in the evolving insurance landscape.

"We're thrilled to welcome Erica to our executive team," said Seth Brady, CEO of The Jonus Group. "Her ability to blend strategic vision with practical execution is exactly what we need as we deepen our national footprint and deliver even more value to our clients."

Wessel, based out of North Carolina, is grounded by a strong sense of community, her husband, and their three children. She shared that the decision to join Jonus was driven by the company's clear purpose and people-first culture.

"Joining The Jonus Group is an exciting new chapter in my career," said Erica Wessel. "The company's dedication to empowering candidates, fostering client connections, and driving meaningful change in the industry resonates deeply with me. I'm eager to collaborate with this talented team to elevate our impact."

This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in The Jonus Group's continued expansion and reinforces its commitment to excellence in service, innovation, and leadership within the staffing and insurance industries.

About The Jonus Group

The Jonus Group, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a nationally recognized recruiting firm specializing exclusively in the insurance industry. With expertise in temporary staffing, direct hire, and executive search, The Jonus Group connects highly qualified insurance professionals with organizations nationwide. Through a combination of industry insight, tailored hiring strategies, and long-standing partnerships, The Jonus Group supports clients in navigating workforce challenges and achieving long-term success. The firm's consultative approach and deep understanding of the insurance landscape continue to set it apart in an evolving market.

