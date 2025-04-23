Boeing appears to be gaining some breathing room in its ongoing crisis as first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The aerospace giant reported a loss of just $0.49 per share, significantly better than the projected $1.29 loss, prompting shares to rise in pre-market trading. Revenue jumped nearly 18% year-over-year to $19.5 billion, bolstered by increased aircraft deliveries. The company burned through $2.3 billion in free cash flow-substantially less than the anticipated $3.6 billion drain and an improvement from the $3.9 billion outflow reported in the same period last year.

Production Recovery Signals Potential Turnaround

Production of Boeing's troubled 737 Max aircraft has resumed at a rate of over 30 planes monthly, with plans to reach the regulatory maximum of 38 jets per month by year-end. New CEO Kelly Ortberg has internally labeled 2025 as a potential "turnaround year" for the company, focusing on quality improvements and reliable deliveries. Adding to the cautious optimism, Boeing's defense division returned to profitability with an operating gain of $155 million after three losing quarters. The company also announced the sale of portions of its Digital Aviation Solutions division, including navigation unit Jeppesen, for $10.55 billion to strengthen its balance sheet amid continued supply chain challenges.

