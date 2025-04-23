Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces a proposed consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares, and a concurrent change of name to "Surface Metals Inc.".

The Company anticipates the record date for the consolidation and name change will be Monday, April 28, 2025, pending confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The symbol under which the Common Shares trade will change to "SUR".

As a result of the consolidation, the 77,972,727 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 25,990,909 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the consolidation. Any resulting fractional Common Share entitlement resulting from the consolidation that is less than one-half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Common Share that is at least one-half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share will be rounded up to one whole Common Share. The exercise price or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon consolidation.

On the record date, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares will be changed to 86877C102 and CA86877C1023, respectively.

The name change and consolidation were approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company's constating documents.

Letters of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders and registered shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Odyssey Trust Corporation, the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Non-registered shareholders holding common shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. If shareholders hold their Common Shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

ACME Lithium announced on April 10th 2025 that it has signed a purchase agreement for a 90% interest in 31 unpatented lode mining claims comprising the Cimarron Gold Project ("Project") in Nye County, Nevada from Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) ("CRS"). The Project is a high grade, highly prospective exploration opportunity with a drill-indicated historic gold resource, and a second target area with mineralized drill intercepts that remain open in several directions.

Located at the north end of the San Antonio Mountains in the historic San Antonio (Cimarron) Mining District, the Project is approximately eighteen miles north of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada. It comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims near the historic San Antonio Mine workings and immediately adjacent ground. The prospect has drill ready targets, subject to permitting, and offers a significant opportunity to establish a NI43-101 compliant gold resource.

Regionally, the Project is at the intersection of two prominent gold trends: the Walker-Lane trend which runs approximately NW and hosts a number of mines including Bullfrog, Goldfield, and Rawhide; and an approximately NNE trend of gold mines including Manhattan, Gold Hill, and Kinross's "world-class" Round Mountain, which is located 28 miles away, and recorded over 15 million ounces of gold as of 2021.

Project Highlights:

The Project includes an extensive historic record of drill results (190 holes), with high grade intercepts which included 11 meters of 4.46 g/t, 23 meters of 4.49 g/t and 46 meters of 3.94 g/t

Past drilling outlined a historic gold resource starting at surface of approximately 50,000 ounces (1987 non NI43-101 compliant)

The Project has good access near infrastructure and has a number of drill sites already built

Mineral intercepts remain open in several directions

The target is a shallow, low sulfidation oxide gold system with strong structural control.

ACME will retain its current lithium property interests for future development, and will focus in the near term on the advancement of the Cimarron Gold Project.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bill Feyerabend CPG who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About ACME Lithium Inc.

ACME is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery and precious metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies in North America. ACME is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton and Fish Lake Valley, Nevada and has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with leading partner at a group of projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Unless otherwise indicated, the market and industry data contained herein is based upon information from industry and other publications and the knowledge and experience of management. While we believe that this data is reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. We have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. All technical and scientific disclosure pertaining to our mineral property interests in this news release have been reviewed by a Qualified Person, meaning an individual who is an engineer or geoscientist with at least five years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development or operation or mineral project assessment, or any combination of these; has experience relevant to the subject matter of the mineral project and the technical report; and is a member or licensee in good standing of a professional association.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249577

SOURCE: ACME Lithium Inc.