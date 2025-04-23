Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021
NASDAQ
22.04.25
21:29 Uhr
8,220 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Publishes Updated Investor Presentation to Company Website

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that a new investor presentation has been published to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides a comprehensive review of the Company's business and strategy, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://bit.ly/42KW6Ra

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE: KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



