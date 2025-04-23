Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Publishes Updated Investor Presentation to Company Website

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that a new investor presentation has been published to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides a comprehensive review of the Company's business and strategy, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://bit.ly/42KW6Ra

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE: KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

