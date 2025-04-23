Partnership combines ServiceNow's leading AI and CRM capabilities and Devoteam's industry-leading services to transform customer, agent and seller experiences

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Devoteam, an AI-driven technology consulting firm, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate CRM modernization for businesses across Europe and Middle East. The partnership brings together ServiceNow's AI-fueled Customer Service Management (CSM), Sales Order Management (SOM), and Field Service Management (FSM) capabilities with Devoteam's AI-first digital transformation services to transform experiences across the entire customer, agent and seller lifecycle.

The CRM space continues to experience rapid growth, with IDC estimating it will reach $39.24 billion in Europe, Middle East and Africa by 20271. This partnership will enable mutual customers to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and explore new growth opportunities by leveraging advanced CRM technology and expertise provided by the ServiceNow Platform. Together, Devoteam and ServiceNow will deliver end-to-end solutions that can meet clients where they are in their business transformation to automate insights and optimize each step in the customer journey within their CRM framework, powered by strong CSM, FSM and Sales and Order Management capabilities.

"Customer expectations that businesses need to deliver on are only getting higher and higher," said Sebastien Chevrel, Group Managing Director at Devoteam. "We're proud to be partnering with ServiceNow to help enterprises meet the needs of their customers with every interaction strengthening their overall CRM strategy through best-in-class CSM and FSM. Working together, we're accelerating the path to value for our customers in this fast-paced environment of AI innovation."

"As a valued partner, Devoteam has long been at the forefront of supporting our customers in realizing the potential of the ServiceNow Platform," said Cathy Mauzaize, president, EMEA at ServiceNow. "This alliance positions us to rapidly scale CRM innovation across Europe and the Middle East-driving measurable business outcomes through the unmatched combination of ServiceNow's AI-powered platform and Devoteam's trusted expertise. Working together we're positioned to help our customers realize a faster time to value and new levels of productivity, while delivering standout customer experiences within their CRM initiatives."

Devoteam has a long-standing partnership with ServiceNow and most recently was awarded Elite Consulting Implementation Partner of the Year as well as Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. With deep expertise in the ServiceNow Platform, particularly in driving a strong CRM strategy through its CSM and FSM modules, Devoteam's sustained commitment to delivering exceptional value and driving successful outcomes for mutual customers, such as St. Maclou, Husqvarna and Konica Minolta, positions them as a natural partner to support ServiceNow's growth in the CRM space.

About Devoteam

Devoteam is an AI-driven tech consulting firm specialising in cloud platforms, cyber, data, and sustainability. Tech native for almost 30 years, Devoteam guides businesses through sustainable digital transformation to deliver value.

A cornerstone of Devoteam's digital transformation expertise lies within its robust ServiceNow practice. With a global team of 900 certified ServiceNow consultants operating across 20 countries, Devoteam empowers organizations to optimize their workflows, enhance employee and customer experiences, and drive significant business outcomes. Devoteam's commitment to excellence is reflected in its strong CSAT score of 4.8, demonstrating the value and satisfaction its clients experience through its ServiceNow engagements.

With over 11,000 tech architects in more than 25 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Devoteam is committed to using technology to serve people.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

