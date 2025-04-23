Anzeige
WKN: A0MN42 | ISIN: US29667D1046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.04.25
21:54 Uhr
18,350 US-Dollar
+0,840
+4,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSA BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSA BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2025 22:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ESSA Bancorp Inc.: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter and Fiscal First Half 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

STROUDSBURG, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:ESSA), the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), a $2.2 billion asset financial institution providing full service commercial and retail banking, asset management and trust, and investment services in eastern Pennsylvania, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter and fiscal first half periods ended March 31, 2025.

Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $4.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 include pre-tax merger-related costs of $1.0 million. As previously announced, the Company entered an Agreement and Plan of Merger with CNB Financial Corporation, dated January 9, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, net income was $3.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net income was $6.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $8.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding after-tax merger costs, net income was $7.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Gary S. Olson, President and CEO, commented: "In our fiscal second quarter 2025, the Company continued to generate strong, positive operational results as ESSA progressed toward the anticipated closing of its merger with CNB Financial Corporation. On April 15, 2025, at a special meeting of ESSA shareholders, the merger received formal approval from ESSA Bancorp, Inc.'s shareholders".

Fiscal Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Income Statement Review

Total interest income was $25.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $25.7 million the year earlier period, reflecting a slight decrease in average interest earning assets, offset in part, by an increase in the total yield on average interest earning assets to 5.01% from 4.95%.

Total interest income increased to $52.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $51.7 million for the year earlier period, reflecting an increase in the total yield on average interest earning assets to 5.01% from 4.92%, offset in part, by a decrease in average interest earning assets.

Interest expense was $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $10.8 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting increased interest rates on deposits partially offset by declines in interest rates on short-term borrowings and in average interest-bearing liabilities. The Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.80% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with 2.58% for the same quarter in 2024.

Interest expense was $23.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $22.0 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting increased interest rates on deposits partially offset by declines in interest rates on short term borrowings and in average interest-bearing liabilities. The Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.85% in the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with 2.59% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income before release of credit losses was $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income before release of credit losses was $28.4 million in the first half of 2025 compared with $29.7 million in the first half of 2024.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 2.78% compared with 2.87% for the comparable period of fiscal 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, including merger-related costs, the Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.51% and 4.70%, compared with 0.84% and 8.23%, respectively, for the comparable period of fiscal 2024.

The net interest margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025, was 2.73% compared with 2.82% for the comparable period of fiscal 2024. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, including merger-related costs, the Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.61% and 5.71%, compared with 0.80% and 8.04%, respectively, for the comparable period of fiscal 2024.

The release of credit losses decreased to $42,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a release of $496,000 for the same fiscal quarter of 2024. The release of credit losses decreased to $649,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a release of $893,000 for the same period of 2024.

Noninterest income was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The three-month year-over-year comparison reflected increases in service fees on loans, gain on sale of loans, net and trust and investment fees offset by decreases in loan swap fees and other noninterest income.

Noninterest income was $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $4.0 million a year earlier. The six-month year-over-year comparison reflected increases in loan swap fees, earnings on bank owned life insurance and trust and investment fees, offset, in part, by decreases in service fees on loans, gain on sale of loans, net and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $12.8 million compared to $11.7 million a year earlier. Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, excluding the $1.0 million in merger-related costs, was $11.8 million compared to $11.7 million for the year earlier period. Increases in compensation and employee benefits were partially offset by declines in advertising, FDIC insurance and other noninterest expenses.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended March 31, 2025, was $24.7 million compared to $23.6 million a year earlier. Noninterest expense for the six months ended March 31, 2025, excluding the $1.0 million in merger-related costs, was $23.7 million compared to $23.6 million for the year earlier period. Increases in compensation and employee benefits were partially offset by declines in advertising, FDIC insurance, foreclosed real estate and other noninterest expenses.

Balance Sheet, Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy Review

Total assets were $2.168 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.188 billion at September 30, 2024. Growth in total net loans outstanding was more than offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, regulatory stock and other assets.

Total net loans were $1.76 billion at March 31, 2025, up from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2024. Residential real estate loans were $734.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $721.5 million at September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate loans decreased to $870.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $884.6 million at September 30, 2024. Commercial loans (primarily commercial and industrial) were $48.6 million compared with $36.8 million at September 30, 2024. Loans to states and political subdivisions were $48.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $48.6 million at September 30, 2024. Consumer loans were $52.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $51.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming assets were $11.7 million, or 0.54% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.2 million, or 0.56% at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.84% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.87% at September 30, 2024. Foreclosed real estate was $3.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $3.2 million at September 30, 2024, reflecting two commercial properties the Company is actively marketing.

Total deposits were $1.69 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $1.63 billion at September 30, 2024. Core deposits were $1.04 billion, or 62% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.05 billion, or 64% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest bearing demand accounts at March 31, 2025, were $264.8 million, up 3.2% from September 30, 2024. Interest bearing demand accounts declined 8.6% to $285.8 million and money market accounts increased 4.0% to $348.2 million at March 31, 2025, from September 30, 2024. Certificates of deposit increased $65.4 million or 11.2% to $647.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024. Included in the certificates of deposit increase is an increase of $65.1 million in brokered certificates of deposit. Total borrowings decreased to $200.7 million at March 31, 2025, from $290.0 million at September 30, 2024.

The Bank maintained a strong capital position with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.3% at March 31, 2025, exceeding regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution. Total stockholders' equity increased $6.1 million to $236.5 million at March 31, 2025, from $230.4 million at September 30, 2024, primarily reflecting net income growth and a decrease in other comprehensive loss, offset in part by dividends paid to shareholders. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2025, was $21.93 compared to $21.40 at September 30, 2024.

About the Company: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. The Company has total assets of $2.2 billion and has 20 community offices throughout the Lehigh Valley, Greater Pocono, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and suburban Philadelphia areas. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail financial services, asset management and trust services, investment services through Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group and insurance benefit services through ESSA Advisory Services, LLC. ESSA Bancorp Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market (SM) under the symbol "ESSA."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the status of our proposed merger with CNB Financial Corporation, economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including compliance costs and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, the recent turmoil in the banking industry , credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the Risk Factors disclosed in our annual, quarterly and current reports.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Gary S. Olson, President & CEO
Corporate Office: 200 Palmer Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
Telephone: (570) 421-0531

ESSA BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

March 31,

September 30,

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

26,553

$

38,683

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

2,999

9,897

Total cash and cash equivalents

29,552

48,580

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

209,937

215,869

(net of allowance for credit losses of $0)

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

(net of allowance for credit losses of $0)

44,997

47,378

Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses

of $14,950 and $15,306)

1,757,056

1,744,284

Regulatory stock, at cost

15,506

18,750

Premises and equipment, net

11,296

11,253

Bank-owned life insurance

40,020

39,571

Foreclosed real estate

3,667

3,195

Goodwill

13,801

13,801

Deferred income taxes

4,562

3,889

Derivative and hedging assets

7,586

8,203

Other assets

29,644

32,944

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,167,624

$

2,187,717

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$

1,689,754

$

1,629,051

Short-term borrowings

200,739

280,000

Other borrowings

-

10,000

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

13,242

6,870

Derivative and hedging liabilities

7,126

9,183

Other liabilities

20,277

22,192

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,931,138

1,957,296

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

181

181

Additional paid-in capital

183,278

183,073

Unallocated common stock held by the

Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(5,327

)

(5,557

)

Retained earnings

167,241

163,473

Treasury stock, at cost

(103,826

)

(104,184

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,061

)

(6,565

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

236,486

230,421

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,167,624

$

2,187,717

ESSA BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

INTEREST INCOME

Loans receivable, including fees

$

22,520

$

21,724

$

45,513

$

43,138

Investment securities:

Taxable

2,438

2,750

4,948

6,637

Exempt from federal income tax

7

10

18

21

Other investment income

667

1,166

1,525

1,944

Total interest income

25,632

25,650

52,004

51,740

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

9,813

7,590

20,142

16,052

Short-term borrowings

1,530

3,064

3,285

5,720

Other borrowings

79

142

223

250

Total interest expense

11,422

10,796

23,650

22,022

NET INTEREST INCOME

14,210

14,854

28,354

29,718

Release of credit losses

(42

)

(496

)

(649

)

(893

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RELEASE OF

CREDIT LOSSES

14,252

15,350

29,003

30,611

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

665

674

1,380

1,370

Services charges and fees on loans

329

295

609

625

Loan swap fees

33

74

132

74

Unrealized loss on equity securities

(1

)

(2

)

-

(5

)

Trust and investment fees

435

418

910

811

Gain on sale of loans, net

98

58

158

176

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

220

220

454

432

Insurance commissions

125

134

245

262

Other

113

133

187

220

Total noninterest income

2,017

2,004

4,075

3,965

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation and employee benefits

6,880

6,673

14,080

13,419

Occupancy and equipment

1,215

1,228

2,403

2,457

Professional fees

1,133

1,039

2,096

2,064

Data processing

1,432

1,360

2,900

2,702

Advertising

168

239

272

375

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC")

premiums

398

475

755

855

Foreclosed real estate

-

-

-

101

Merger-related costs

1,044

-

1,044

-

Amortization of intangible assets

-

44

-

91

Other

537

656

1,191

1,507

Total noninterest expense

12,807

11,714

24,741

23,571

Income before income taxes

3,462

5,640

8,337

11,005

Income taxes

727

1,078

1,646

2,106

NET INCOME

$

2,735

$

4,562

$

6,691

$

8,899

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.29

$

0.48

$

0.70

$

0.93

Diluted

$

0.29

$

0.48

$

0.70

$

0.93

Dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.30

$

0.30

For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES:

Total assets

$

2,183,673

$

2,191,544

$

2,192,408

$

2,213,976

Total interest-earning assets

2,076,180

2,077,074

2,083,259

2,099,284

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,654,509

1,675,831

1,663,953

1,698,571

Total stockholders' equity

236,216

222,906

234,823

221,265

PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

Average shares outstanding - basic

9,537,210

9,513,656

9,570,264

9,575,730

Average shares outstanding - diluted

9,560,278

9,513,798

9,592,682

9,575,730

Book value shares

10,154,664

10,131,521

10,154,664

10,131,521

Net interest rate spread:

2.21

%

2.37

%

2.16

%

2.33

%

Net interest margin:

2.78

%

2.87

%

2.73

%

2.82

%

SOURCE: ESSA Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.