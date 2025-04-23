Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (OTCQX: OILSF) ("Saturn" or the "Company"), a light oil-weighted producer focused on unlocking value through the development of our assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, confirms that the Company intends to report our Q1 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after market close.

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am MT (10:00 am ET) for interested investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives. Details and instructions for accessing the call are provided below.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

The call will include a discussion with Saturn's leadership team, who will provide an overview of our Q1 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session with attendees.

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 am MT (10:00 am ET)

8:00 am MT (10:00 am ET) Live Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14024

https://www.gowebcasting.com/14024 North America (Toll Free) Dial In: 1-833-752-3741

1-833-752-3741 International Dial In: 1-647-846-8678

An audio replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the end of the call at the link above and will remain accessible for 12 months. The replay link will also be posted on Saturn's website.

ABOUT SATURN OIL & GAS INC.

Saturn is a returns-driven Canadian energy company focused on the efficient and innovative development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy targeting accretive and complementary opportunities. The Company's portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an entrepreneurial and ESG-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase per share reserves, production and cash flow at an attractive return on invested capital. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX under ticker 'SOIL' and on the OTCQX under the ticker 'OILSF'. Further information and our corporate presentation are available on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com.

