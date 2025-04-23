Bluewater to Launch Award-Winning Café Station in USA this April at Specialty Coffee Expo 2025 in Houston

Bluewater, a global leader in cutting-edge water purification and beverage solutions, is making a bold return to the U.S. market with the launch of its award-winning Café Station at the Specialty Coffee Expo - the largest B2B specialty coffee trade show in North America - taking place at the Houston, TX, Brown Convention Center from April 25-27, 2025.

Niklas Ivarsson, President Bluewater USA, says the award-winning Cafe Station revolutionizes the coffee brewing sector

Following critically acclaimed debuts in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the Middle East, the Bluewater Café Station has earned widespread industry recognition, including being honored as 'Best New Product' at Dubai's World of Coffee Expo in February. Designed to revolutionize the coffee industry, the Café Station enables baristas to customize the mineral composition of water to enhance the unique flavor profiles of different coffee beans, thanks to its precision water calibration technology.

This U.S. launch marks Bluewater's full return to the American market after the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions affected sales. With renewed momentum, the company is reintroducing its second-generation reverse osmosis technology, SuperiorOsmosis, which has achieved independent third-party verification for its industry-leading ability to remove virtually all waterborne contaminants -including microplastics, heavy metals, and other impurities - while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency and reducing service and maintenance demands.

Bluewater's Commitment to the U.S. Market

Niklas Ivarsson, Bluewater's U.S. Commercial Operations Chief, emphasized the significance of the launch:

"What better way to put the Bluewater brand front and center for American businesses and consumers than by launching a game-changing product that brings joy to professional baristas serving the nation's favorite drink, with around two-thirds of Americans reportedly drinking coffee daily. The Café Station has already been named a 2024 'Best Buy' for specialty coffee shops by The Caterer Magazine, and we are excited to introduce it to the U.S. coffee industry."

Bengt Rittri, Bluewater Founder and CEO, recently recognized as a Top 2025 Ecopreneur by the UK's Sublime lifestyle magazine, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's U.S. expansion:

"Building on our successful partnership with the New York Yacht Club's American Magic team - based in Pensacola, Florida - during the 37th America's Cup, where we helped the U.S. team eliminate the need for over 88,000 single-use plastic bottles while training and competing in Barcelona, we are proud to champion a refill culture that reduces plastic waste and protects our oceans and marine life for generations to come. We aim to provide Americans with safe, great-tasting drinking water straight from their faucets while fostering a refill-conscious mindset prioritizing sustainability."

Experience Bluewater Café Station

Visitors to the Specialty Coffee Expo 2025 can experience the Bluewater Café Station firsthand and taste its difference in coffee brewing at Booth 958 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, April 25-27, 2025.

About Bluewater

Founded in 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden, Bluewater has set its sights on being the world's most planet-friendly water purification and beverage company by innovating and marketing disruptive hydration solutions for home, work, and play. Honored with two Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards, a K&B Kitchen Innovation of the Year Award, and a coveted 2024 GOOD DESIGN® Award from the prestigious Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, Bluewater products are available in the UAE and elsewhere across the GCC region to consumers, hotel and catering operations, event and venue organizations, and educational institutions. Discover how Bluewater empowers businesses and consumers to achieve unparalleled water and beverage excellence here.

