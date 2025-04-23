International Kids Runway Expands 2025 North America Tour, Empowering the Next Generation of Young Talent

From Seattle to Los Angeles, the leading children's fashion and talent platform connects young models with real opportunities across 10 major cities.

International Kids Runway (IKR), a North America-based children's fashion and talent development platform, is expanding into the United States this year, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower children and teens through fashion, art, and community.

IKR



Since its inception, IKR has served as a stage not only for fashion, but also for personal growth. IKR has held large-scale runway events in cities across North America, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. Each show integrates model castings, training, lookbook production, professional makeup styling, and full-scale fashion presentations - giving children a professional yet inclusive experience.

But IKR's impact reaches far beyond the runway.

Over the years, International Kids Runway (IKR) has demonstrated a deep commitment to inclusivity and compassion through a number of impactful initiatives. The organization has extended special invitations to children facing serious medical conditions, supported autistic youth with tailored opportunities, and helped fulfill the dreams of kids who aspire to perform but have been limited by illness. These efforts underscore IKR's mission to create a fashion platform not just for talent, but for hope - ensuring that every child, regardless of circumstance, has the chance to be seen, celebrated, and uplifted.

Driven by this belief, IKR will launch its U.S. expansion in Fall 2025, with confirmed plans for events in Seattle, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, and a goal of hosting over 20 shows annually across North America by 2026.

IKR's vision and mission are rooted in inclusivity, confidence-building, and creativity. The brand seeks to build a global stage where children aged 3-18 can express themselves, develop life skills, and shine-both on and off the runway.

The platform also acts as a connector - linking international designers, youth performers, and family audiences. By blending high fashion with education and cultural exchange, IKR provides designers and local partners with access to highly engaged family demographics, especially mothers, through both in-person and digital activations.

With its expansion into the United States, IKR is now actively seeking designer collaborations, community partnerships, and influencer participation to co-create a meaningful, youth-focused fashion experience. To learn more or get involved, visit www.ikrunway.com.

Media Contact:

IKR Press Office

Team@ikrunway.com

www.ikrunway.com

Instagram: @ikrunway

Contact Information

IKR TEAM

Media & Communications

team@ikrunway.com

+17785123707

Shelby Wang

CEO

ceo@ikrunway.com

+17789575217





SOURCE: International Kids Runway

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire