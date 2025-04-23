The Palace Company Acquires Historic Property in Central Rome

The property will be transformed into a new-generation five-star luxury hotel featuring 131 rooms, which will be added to the company's portfolio, and form a key element in the prestigious Baglioni Hotels & Resorts collection.

The Palace Company, a leading global organization in high-end hospitality, today announced that it has acquired full participation of the Comet fund, becoming the owner of a prestigious property on Via delle Vergini in Rome's historic center. The Comet fund is managed by Kryalos Società di Gestione del Risparmio, S.p.A. The property will be transformed into a new-generation five-star luxury hotel featuring 131 rooms, which will be added to the company's portfolio, and form a key element in the prestigious Baglioni Hotels & Resorts collection.

The property is located just steps from the Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, and the Pantheon, as well as the most famous shopping street in Rome, Via dei Condotti. It sits in one of the city's most evocative and dynamic areas where historical architecture, culture, fashion, and lifestyle harmoniously coexist.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our European expansion strategy," affirmed Gibran Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company. "The property on Via delle Vergini offers exceptional potential for development into a landmark luxury hotel that will combine the building's rich heritage with our renowned international standards of excellence. We look forward to creating an extraordinary hospitality experience that will honor the cultural significance of this location while delivering the unparalleled luxury our guests expect."

The building stands on the site of a former 17th-century Augustinian Monastery, with the Baroque Church of Santa Rita da Cascia remaining today at the corner of Via delle Vergini and Via dell'Umiltà. Featuring an L-shaped plan across multiple levels, the structure represents a rare example of conversion with strong symbolic and architectural value.

"The location's remarkable heritage and premium positioning will make this property the perfect complement to our Baglioni Hotels & Resorts' collection, allowing us to offer our discerning guests the most prestigious locations in Italy, while preserving the authentic charm and cultural heritage that defines this brand," saidMassimo Baldo, VP for The Palace Company in Europe.

The Palace Company is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The distinguished conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, a luxurious collection of European plan hotels and resorts in Italy, and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives; the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos.

