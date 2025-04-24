Explore Scientific to Team up with RASC for Stars Across Canada Event at Ontario Observatory

RASC & Explore Scientific set to celebrate International Astronomy Day by hosting Global Star Party from historic David Dunlap Observatory

In celebration of International Astronomy Day, the Explore Scientific is teaming up with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada to co-host its 170th Global Star Party livestream at the historic David Dunlap Observatory on May 3, 2025.

Billed as "Stars Across Canada", this hybrid event will include a ticketed in-person event at the observatory as well as a global online livestream that will be beamed around the world beginning at 6 p.m. CDT. The free livestream will include segments with astronomy icons, like famed Canadian comet discoverer David H. Levy, as well as presentations from RASC centers across Canada.

"We're excited to share some of the inspiring outreach activities our members provide across Canada, and hosting this LiveStream at the historic DDO - home to Canada's largest telescope - provides a window to Canadian contributions to astronomy: past, present and future," said Karim Jaffer, chair of RASC National Education and Public Outreach Committee. "With 30 centres nationwide, Royal Astronomical Society of Canada members share a mandate to inspire the public through outreach activities like this one."

The David Dunlap Observatory was selected as the GSP host site for its rich astronomical history, which includes providing the first direct evidence that Cygnus X-1 was a black hole, and its massive 1.88-meter telescope that is sure to give in-person attendees AND virtual viewers an engaging experience.

"Working with the RASC to bring the Global Star Party to the David Dunlap Observatory on International Astronomy Day is not only a celebration of Canada's astronomical legacy, but a powerful way to connect people around the world through the shared wonder of the night sky," said Scott Roberts, founder of Explore Scientific.

For more information on the "Stars Across Canada" event and a schedule of presenters, visit www.explorescientific.com/IAD2025.

About the RASC:

Founded in 1868, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is Canada's leading astronomy organization, with 30 centres bringing together over 5,000 enthusiastic amateurs, educators, and professionals to pursue their shared interest. The RASC provides national and local programs to enhance understanding of and inspire curiosity about the Universe, through public outreach, education, and support for astronomical research. Learn more at rasc.ca

About Explore Scientific:

Established in 2008, Explore Scientific, LLC, is a science and outdoor lifestyle company offering a broad range of optics, electronics and specialized accessories for astronomy, biology, STEM education, and outdoor adventure. The company's brand offerings include Explore Scientific, Bresser, Alpen, Galileoscope, National Geographic, Vixen and Unistellar. You can learn more about Explore Scientific at www.explorescientific.com.

