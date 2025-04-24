IRS Tax Relief for Disaster-Stricken States: ExpressExtension Steps In with Free Paper Extension Support

ExpressExtension is offering free, easy-to-use paper extension form generation to help taxpayers in disaster-affected areas meet IRS deadlines and avoid penalties.

To support taxpayers affected by natural disasters in 2024, ExpressExtension is offering free form generation for several tax extension forms. This new feature allows taxpayers that have been granted a one-time grace period by the IRS to further extend their deadline with ease.

The IRS has extended tax filing deadlines for many taxpayers through May 1, 2025. While these extensions are helpful, taxpayers may still need additional time to prepare their returns.

For those who need even more time, Form 7004 (businesses) and Form 4868 (individuals) can be used to request additional extensions. However, since the e-file deadline has already passed, the IRS is only accepting extension requests by mail.

To support these taxpayers, ExpressExtension is offering a free form generation option for these forms-helping taxpayers in disaster-affected states meet deadlines and stay compliant, even at the last minute.

IRS Disaster Relief Deadlines by State

The extended tax filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses across multiple disaster-stricken states are as follows:

May 1, 2025 Taxpayers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alaska (select areas), New Mexico (Chaves County), and Virginia (designated counties and cities) .

October 15, 2025 Taxpayers in wildfire-affected areas in California , including Los Angeles County and additional FEMA-designated counties.

November 3, 2025 Taxpayers in Arkansas and across Kentucky .



These automatic extensions apply to a wide range of returns, including Forms 1040, 1041, 1120, 941, 720, and 990 series, as well as estimated tax payments and other federal deadlines falling within the covered disaster periods.

ExpressExtension Makes Filing Easy-And Completely Free

To assist taxpayers who require additional time beyond these extended deadlines, ExpressExtension is now offering free generation of extension forms for paper filing. Whether it's Form 4868 (for individual tax extensions) or Form 7004 (for business tax extensions), the service is designed to be straightforward, transparent, and entirely free of charge.

How it works

Select the Form: Taxpayers choose Form 4868 for individual extensions or Form 7004 for business extensions. Complete & Download: The form is filled out online, then can be downloaded, and printed by the taxpayers. Mail to the IRS: After reviewing the details, the taxpayers can mail the extension form directly to the IRS.

There are no hidden fees or complicated steps-just a clear and cost-effective way to meet federal filing requirements and avoid late penalties. Taxpayers who qualify for the extended IRS deadline are encouraged to visit www.ExpressExtension.com to generate their free extension request.

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: ExpressExtension

