Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Timeless Capital Corp. (TSXV: TLC.P) ("Timeless" or the "Corporation") announces that the board of directors of the Corporation, has approved the grant of stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Plan") to its directors and officers, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,150,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the "Options"). The Options are granted on a conditional basis, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Corporation at the next annual general meeting, are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire 3 years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the directors and officers will be subject to regular Exchange escrow and vesting requirements on conversion.

The Company also announces that Fahim Gadallah has resigned as Chief Executive Officer but will remain as a director of the Corporation. The board extends its gratitude to Mr. Gadallah for his service. Blair Jordan, currently a director and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Gadallah as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Additionally, the Company announces the retirement of Danish Wasim as a director. Mr. Wasim has served on the board with dedication, and the Company thanks him for his contributions.

About Timeless Capital Corp.

About Timeless Capital Corp. Timeless is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange in October, 2018 (trading symbol: "TLC.P"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Timeless is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

