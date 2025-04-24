Decentralized Biotechnology Intelligence Holding Group Inc.: Former Nike VP & GM Bert Hoyt Joins dBio to Drive Next-Gen Sports & Health Tech as Board Advisor

LUXEMBOURG, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized Biotechnology Intelligence Holding Group Inc. (dBio), a leading innovator in sports and health tech, delivering advanced wearable AIoT solutions that seamlessly merge athletic performance monitoring with real-time health insights, is pleased to announce Hubertus "Bert" Hoyt as its newest Board Advisor.

Bert is a renowned sports industry expert with over 32 years of experience. His extensive background working with some of the world's most iconic sports brands and elite athletes will bring invaluable strategic insights to dBio's Board, supporting its mission to revolutionize personalized healthcare and fitness technologies worldwide.

dBio: Leading the Future of Health and Exercise Management

Dedicated to empowering individuals to better understand their bodies, dBio helps users optimize training, accelerate recovery, and reduce injury risk through personalized, data-driven feedback.

At the core of dBio's platform are its proprietary technologies: gMOTCloud, the original AI-powered kinesiology wearable capturing detailed motion and gait metrics, and StethoCloud, a lightweight wearable stethoscope enabling continuous heart and respiratory monitoring with AI-enhanced noise reduction. Collectively, these devices offer cloud-based analytics and virtual coaching support for healthier, safer, and more effective performance in exercise.

With more than 75 registered patents and a fully self-developed ecosystem spanning AI modeling, hardware, software, and app development, dBio delivers a comprehensive solution for performance optimization and health management, suitable for elite athletes to fitness enthusiasts, and across applications in telemedicine, rehabilitation, and elder care. Further, dBio's technology is supported by strategic partnerships with leaders across the medical, academic, and athletic sectors. As dBio continues to expand its global footprint, it aims to redefine the future of personalized health and performance technology.

Hubertus "Bert" Hoyt: A Proven Innovator in Global Brand Building

Bert began his career in 1989 at Puma, where he rose through the ranks from product management to business leadership for the brand. He eventually served as General Manager of Puma International, playing a key role in driving the company's exceptional growth between 1992 and 1998.

In 1998, Bert joined Nike, where he spent 22 years as a senior executive. His leadership roles spanned brand management, business unit general management, and global category management, culminating in nine years as Vice President & General Manager of Nike Western Europe and EMEA. Bert was instrumental in transforming Nike Germany, Global Football, and Western Europe, ultimately leading Nike EMEA to market leadership.

He is particularly known for his deep understanding of consumer needs and his ability to align teams to a clear and compelling consumer vision. Bert's unwavering focus on serving athletes with the best products and brand experiences helped Nike Western Europe grow from US$3 billion to US$7 billion, with EMEA reaching over US$10 billion in revenue and achieving a 24% EBIT.

Since his retirement from Nike in early 2021, Bert has served as a non-executive Director at JD Sports PLC, Crius Bidco Limited (owner of Zelus Sport Limited, a Nike licensee), Mast-Jaegermeister SE, and Cosnova GmbH (Beauty & Makeup). In addition to his impressive corporate career, Bert is a former ATP tennis professional, competing from 1977 to 1984.

"During my personal and business life I have been involved in helping athletes improve their performance and overall well-being. That's why I decided to join dBio as an Advisor, as I believe their innovations will provide that next chapter for athlete performance and provide sports enthusiasts the precise data to improve and help them manage their overall well-being."

