West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - The Directors of Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company"), are pleased to advise that the Company has closed Tranche 2 of the Placement, issuing a total of 30,979,957 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) over common shares at A$0.085 per New Share along with 26,470,627 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.16 with a two- year term, to raise gross proceeds of A$2,633,296.35.

Assisting brokers received, in aggregate, fees of 6% of the funds raised under the Placement, being a total of $145,697.78 in connection with the closing of Tranche 2. The brokers will also receive 12,632,353 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.14875 with a three-year term.

Tranche 2 of the Placement was approved by shareholders at a Special Shareholder Meeting of the Company held 16 April 2025.

A further 294,118 CDIs at A$0.085 per New Share along with 147,059 unlisted options exercisable at A$0.16 with a two-year term, are being issued on the same terms for aggregate cash proceeds of A$25,000. The Company's total issued equity capital post Tranche 2 allotment is 141,080,178 shares.

Additionally, the Company has issued 6,000,000 performance rights to its CEO and 6,800,000 performance rights to its Directors with the terms and conditions disclosed under Schedules 4 and 5, respectively of the Notice of Special Meeting released to the ASX on 19 March 2025.

CDIs trading on the ASX issued on account of the shares cannot be converted into common shares of the Company for the purposes of trading such shares in Canada until four months and one day have elapsed from the issuance date.

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru. Solis holds 81 concessions totalling 69,200 Ha. 47 concessions are granted (39,000 Ha) and 34 concessions are being processed (30,200 Ha).

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

