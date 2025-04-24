VOYAH Highlights China's NEV Excellence on the Global Stage at Auto Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 21st Auto Shanghai, one of Asia's largest automotive exhibitions, VOYAH, the premium new energy vehicle brand under Dongfeng Motor Corporation, presented its full lineup of vehicles and latest technologies. Headlining the showcase at Dongfeng's exhibition booth were the comprehensively upgraded VOYAH FREE+ and the debut of the VOYAH Dream four-seat executive edition.

Since entering Europe in 2022, VOYAH is the first Chinese state-backed New Energy Vehicle brand to expand overseas. The company now operates in markets including Norway, Finland, and Denmark, with an 205% year-over-year growth in overseas orders during Q1 2025.

This rapid market expansion is underpinned by VOYAH's robust technological capabilities. At this year's show, the VOYAH FREE+ marks the most significant product upgrade since the model's launch. Sporting a more refined and streamlined silhouette, the SUV exemplifies futuristic luxury in a high-end NEV design. The closed front fascia, paired with integrated headlights and a striking full-width illuminated logo, enhances its technological sophistication and brand recognition.

As a flagship model four years in the making, the VOYAH FREE+ features the latest intelligent driving system and HarmonyOS cockpit. VOYAH has invested over 500 million RMB to implement more than 1,000 product enhancements, including 136 safety enhancements. Combining the strengths of VOYAH and Huawei, the FREE+ is set to become the brand's next viral model. Launching alongside it is the new four-seat executive edition of VOYAH Dream, enriching VOYAH's premium intelligent mobility lineup by establishing a dual-flagship presence across both SUV and MPV segments.

Looking ahead, VOYAH will deepen its presence in Europe while making the Middle East a strategic priority. Initiatives such as Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" and the UAE's "Centennial 2071" plan have positioned new energy as a national priority, creating robust demand for premium NEVs. Leveraging a "global platform + localized adaptation" approach, VOYAH aims to meet the high-end expectations of local consumers.

This push aligns with the brand's "6655" global vision. By 2030, VOYAH plans to expand to 60 countries across six continents, establish 500 sales and service centers, and export over 500,000 vehicles. With a target of reaching 200,000 in global sales by 2025, VOYAH is set to achieve new milestones in global markets, demonstrating the strength and appeal of China's NEV industry and contributing to the global expansion of Chinese automotive brands.

